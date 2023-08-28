Archbishop of New York joins in 150th anniversary celebrations at Armagh cathedral

Historic: Archbishop Eamon Martin and Archbishop of New York Timothy M Dolan at St Patricks Cathedral in Armagh yesterday

The Archbishop of New York hosted a special celebratory Mass in Armagh yesterday where he praised the “strength” of the church.

Father Timothy Dolan hosted the service to honour the 150th anniversary of St Patrick’s Cathedral.

During the Mass, Fr Dolan spoke about the great connection his church in New York shares with the church in Armagh, saying that St Patrick, Ireland’s patron saint, is an important saint to the people of New York.

During his visit to Armagh, Fr Dolan praised the strength of the Catholic church in Ireland.

“As Catholics, we are part of something beyond this, beyond this in space, beyond this in time and there has never been a tragedy or a calamity that the church hasn’t faced.

“It brings strength and renewal and that’s what’s happening now,” he said.

Fr Dolan feels the people of Northern Ireland should be proud of St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh.

Archbishop of New York Timothy M. Dolan (Photo by Kevin Scott)

“Even the famine couldn’t stop it, dungeon, fire and sword, it’s not going to stop it,” he said.

Fr Dolan said the cathedral should be celebrated as an example of the great work Catholics have done in Irish history.

“Remember, remember, that’s our job, that’s one of the last things Jesus said, ‘Do this in remembrance of me’. We tend to forget.

“We are either thinking of the now or the future, and we forget the past and for us the past is extraordinarily normative,” he said.

Fr Dolan acknowledged that the Catholic church in Ireland is currently facing difficulty, however he feels they are difficulties the church will overcome.

“We are in a time where we are facing challenges and difficulties. We are in the States, you are here in Ireland, from what I hear, but a place like this makes us dig in and say ‘Let’s do it’. Our ancestors did and we can,” he said.

St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh was completed in 1873 and St Patrick’s Cathedral in New York (Fr Dolan’s church) was completed in 1879.

Fr Dolan feels the connection between both churches runs deeper than sharing the same patron saint.

“Americans like to come here and find the villages where their folks came from, they come to the cemeteries because they are reminded of roots, roots are so important, and of course the best root of all is Jesus,” he said.

Fr Dolan has his own personal connection with Ireland as his great-great-grandparents were from Leitrim and Cavan.

During the Mass Fr Dolan remarked how proud his ancestors would be to see him return to Ireland as an Archbishop.

Fr Dolan’s Mass was attended by representatives of numerous organisations in Ireland including the PSNI, various charities and religious groups.

Archbishop Eamonn Martin said he was grateful Fr Dolan decided to visit Armagh to help the parish celebrate the historic anniversary.

Archbishop of New York Timothy M Dolan in Armagh

“It was really important for us that the American visitors came here and Cardinal Timothy came down because we wanted to say thanks also to the people who had contributed,” he said.

This was Fr Dolan’s fourth visit to Armagh and there are hopes he will return in the future.

He felt hosting the anniversary Mass was just one of the ways he can help Catholics embrace their global relationship.

“There’s a natural, spiritual affinity, we are all united, I appreciated you [Archbishop Eamon Martin] saying today that every parish in the archdiocese is praising God for the gift of the Cathedral and the faith and trust that it represents, and that spiritual bond keeps us together.

“That’s the glory of the word Catholic, it’s everybody, worldwide, universal, and an event like this reminds us of that,” he said.