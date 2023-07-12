Archbishop of New York to visit NI for 150th anniversary of St Patrick’s Cathedral

Cardinal Timothy Dolan is the 10th Archbishop of New York

The Archbishop of New York is coming to Northern Ireland next month.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan will visit Co Armagh to mark the 150th anniversary of St Patrick’s Cathedral.

He will take part in a number of events in Armagh from August 24-27, finishing with a Mass of Thanksgiving in the Cathedral at 11am on the Sunday.

Cardinal Dolan is the 10th Archbishop of New York, having been appointed by Pope Benedict XVI in 2009.

He served as the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops from 2010 to 2013 and was elevated to the rank of cardinal in 2012.

Six years ago, he joined the archbishops of Armagh for their annual St Patrick’s lecture.

The Archdiocese of Armagh said it was excited to welcome Cardinal Dolan, adding it was grateful he decided to visit Armagh to help the parish celebrate the anniversary.

Alongside the visit, the parish is organising a number of events and prayer evenings that it hopes will encourage parishioners to celebrate the occasion.

Earlier this month the church hosted a relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis — an Italian teenager who passed away in 2006 from leukemia and later beatified by Pope Francis — alongside a special programme of prayer.

The clergy said they were hopeful parishioners will join in on the anniversary celebrations and hoped it would lead to more donations to the cathedral to help it continue to operate for many more years.

On the church’s need for donations, Archbishop Eamon Martin said: “Looking ahead, we aim to secure a regular support and enhancement income of at least £200,000 per annum for this unique building.

“We are conscious that this is a challenging time for fundraising, but as we emerge from the Covid pandemic, we move forward convinced that the people of today and tomorrow need more than ever the light of faith and hope.”

St Patrick’s Cathedral is one of Armagh’s biggest tourist attractions, with many people from across the island of Ireland and further afield visiting for free throughout the year.

Archbishop Martin hopes this will continue and issued an open invitation to all visitors.

He added: “Join us as we preserve the treasured landmark and sacred space of St Patrick’s Cathedral for generations to come and help us to ensure that our cathedral remains a living centre of prayer, tranquillity, and renewal for the next 150 years and beyond.”

In 2021, Cardinal Dolan visited Knock in Co Mayo with 180 pilgrims from New York.

The Knock Shrine was established in 1879 after 15 villagers claimed they saw an apparition of the Virgin Mary, St Joseph and John the Evangelist.

Those who said they witnessed the apparition stood in the rain for up to two hours reciting the Rosary.

This was the first pilgrimage from New York to the shrine and was hailed as an historic day, with Cardinal Dolan, who was welcomed by then Taoiseach Enda Kenny when he arrived, saying he was “honoured” to have attended.