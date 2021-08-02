Archbishop would ban persecution of Christians

Beliefs: Archbishop Martin says the Church needs to be open to change. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

The head of the Catholic Church in Ireland has said he would like to ban the “persecution” of Christians here.

Archbishop Eamon Martin also believes the Church is in transition and needs to be open to change.

He was speaking to the St Patrick’s Podcast, hosted by The Saint Patrick Centre in Downpatrick.

Asked what he would like to ban from Ireland in the Spirit of St Patrick — who is said to have banished snakes — Archbishop Martin declared he would like to end victimisation and oppression based on personal beliefs.

“If I think of when St Patrick became angry, he was angry with the soldiers of Coroticus for attacking his newly baptised Christians, for taking them off into slavery, for killing some of them, for assaulting them. I think I would like to ban persecution of people for what they believe in,” he said.

“I mean there’s a lot of people in Ireland today who want to live the Christian faith, who want to be Catholic, who want to publicly profess their Catholic faith and feel they cannot do so because of ridicule, because, in some cases, of downright oppression of what they believe in, and perhaps verging on forms of persecution. I would like to ban persecution from Ireland.”

Speaking to former Adoration Sisters turned pilgrim guides Martina Purdy and Elaine Kelly, he acknowledged that attacks from within the Church itself could be quite vicious also but concluded they were part of the pattern of life for St Patrick and other Christians.

Archbishop Martin said it was “too early to say” whether the lockdown had sped up the decline in Mass attendance, noting that some young people were now accessing prayers online.

“A lot of people have made their way back to the sacraments,” he said. “I would notice at mass on Sundays now we are almost at capacity with current social distancing.”

But he rejected any suggestion that the church in Ireland would perish, adding: “At this time the Spirit is calling and gifting people for the up-building of the church. The Church will not die.”

He said the church was in transition and needed to be open to change, saying “courage” was needed “to turn the page to a new chapter, a new episode in the life of the church in Ireland”.