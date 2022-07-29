Archbishop writes to Equality Commission over Belfast Telegraph advert decision

The Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin has written to the Northern Ireland Equality Commission seeking its advice and comment over an advert submitted to the Belfast Telegraph.

The church had intended that the newspaper publish, as a paid advertisement, a statement of the Catholic Northern Bishops in advance of the Northern Ireland Assembly elections on May 2.

The statement included reference to abortion and the newspaper requested changes to the pre-election paid advertisement from the Catholic Church before agreeing to publish.

However the Belfast Telegraph has said that there was absolutely no attempt to alter the church’s core anti-abortion message. The newspaper is owned by Mediahuis Ireland along with the Irish Independent and other titles.

The Archbishop has tonight described the paper's stance as a 'refusal' to publish.

"The bishops are now seeking advice over the implications of the newspaper’s decision for the right to religious freedom and equality of treatment for people of faith when accessing services from a commercial organisation," said a statement tonight.

In the statement, Archbishop Martin said: “Our advertisement contained the established and widely published position of the Catholic Church on a range of issues.

"But the paper subsequently refused to publish the advertisement unless the bishops changed what they said about abortion, to the satisfaction of the editor. The refusal to carry the advertisement raises fundamental questions about the equal access of religious groups and people of faith to such commercial services.”

The statement notes that that another newspaper, The Irish News, carried the advertisement without amendment.

Archbishop Martin said: “From our point of view the situation is a fairly straightforward case of a religious organisation having been refused a commercial service, after payment had been taken, unless the religious organisation was willing to change how its religious message was expressed.

"We believe it would be helpful for all parties, as well as for other faith groups who may wish to seek a similar commercial service in the future, for us to seek clarification and advice from the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland and others about the situation that has arisen. We will consider our next steps when we have received this advice.”

However when the matter first arose, the Belfast Telegraph stood over its decision and said it had not made any alter the church’s anti-abortion message.

A previous statement from the newspaper said: "All advertising containing uncontested opinion and views, especially ahead of an election, is subject to review before publishing. We are subject to regulation by the Advertising Standards Authority.

"The suggested edits did not alter the Church's core anti-abortion message."