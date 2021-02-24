Architect of Good Friday Agreement Lord Trimble joins legal challenge against UK government over NI protocol

One of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement Lord Trimble has joined forces with unionist leaders in a legal challenge against the UK government over the Northern Ireland protocol.

The former first minister joined with Arlene Foster and a cross-party group who are hitting back at the arrangements governing post-Brexit trade.

Lord Trimble, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the historic 1998 peace accord, confirmed to The Telegraph that he would join the action if it ended up in court.

The group also includes UUP leader Steve Aiken, TUV leader Jim Allister, DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds, the party's Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and chief whip Sammy Wilson, as well as former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib, Eurosceptic peer Kate Hoey.

As well as raising concerns about how the protocol flies in the face of the Act of Union 1800 and the Good Friday Agreement, they are also challenging the way in which Northern Ireland will be asked to provide consent for the protocol continuing or ending in 2024.

They have instructed John Larkin QC, the former attorney general of Northern Ireland, to seek a judicial review, and have issued a letter before action.

The group has sent a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in which they claim the protocol is causing "immense" economic damage and is "nothing less than vassalage".

They warned of the "pernicious constitutional damage" it has caused and added they will make good on their intention to bring a judicial review unless "you take immediate action to settle a new arrangement for Northern Ireland".

Later on Wednesday, Michael Gove is due to resume talks with his EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic as part of the UK-EU joint committee which presides over the arrangements for Northern Ireland and the Brexit deal.

Mrs Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill will also take part in the meeting.

Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster, the DUP leader said she will point out the "untold damage" caused by the protocol to the trading relationship in the internal UK market, contrary to the Internal Market Bill.

She said she wants Vice-President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic to acknowledge the damage caused.

"When we push him about the protocol, his answer is more protocol," she said - adding that the extension of current grace periods will only serve as a "sticking plaster".

The UK government is seeking to extend a number of grace periods for supermarkets, parcel couriers, chilled meat products and medicines until 2023 in a bid to ease obstacles to trade from GB to NI.

"The European Union makes much of the fact that they want to protect the Belfast Agreement, they would do well to listen to the architect of the Belfast Agreement David Trimble as to how he views the protocol and [its] damage," she said.

"They have irreparably damaged the east-west [relationship] and what they need to do is recognise that and replace the protocol."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is prepared to override the protocol in the event of a failure to reach a compromise with the EU, but that ministers hope to resolve the problems under the existing agreement.

Mr Sefcovic said the EU would be open to "pragmatic and flexible solutions" to problems with the protocol, but reiterated that it was a "two way street" and the UK would be expected to step up checks at the border.

He warned that "not everything can be solved", adding that there were "inevitable consequences of Brexit."

Michael Gove has also confirmed the UK would agree to extend the deadline for approving the Brexit trade deal until April, after the EU requested more time for it to be ratified.

The European Commission chose to provisionally apply the treaty before January after a deal was struck at the last-minute. They must now make sure it is fully ratified.

NI Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, however, has said the protocol is going nowhere reiterating it was important the government made it work in a "positive" way for business.