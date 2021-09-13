Ardboe community in ‘deep sense of shock’ after Darren Canavan’s death in crash

A “deep sense of shock” hangs over the Ardboe community following the tragic death of a 31-year-old man in a one-vehicle road traffic collision, political representatives have said.

Darren Canavan died in the early hours of Sunday on the Kilmascally Road in Ardboe, Co Tyrone.

The incident happened near his home when his Mitsubishi Warrior car left the road shortly after 3am on Sunday.

The NI Ambulance Service (NIAS) despatched two emergency crews and a doctor to the scene but sadly Mr Canavan passed away.

Mr Canavan is survived by his wife Carly and two sons Ethan and Caiden. He was also the dearly loved son of Eugene and Philomena and cherished brother of Adrian, Martin, Damien and Eugene.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be shared later on Tuesday.

The local community remains “shocked and devastated” by the news.

The tragedy came just hours after the county celebrated an historic All-Ireland win against Mayo.

Members of the local community expressed their condolences to the family at such a difficult time.

Ardboe O’Donovan Rossa GAA club said its thoughts and prayers are with the entire Canavan family, particularly their youth player Ethan.

Matches and training sessions were postponed as a mark of respect to the family.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Sinn Fein councillor Ryan McAleer said the deceased comes from a “well-liked and respected” family in the local area.

“Within the community there is still just a deep sense of shock at the loss of such a young life and everyone is just devastated for his loved ones.

“This is devastating. The whole area was on such a high after Tyrone’s brilliant victory in the All Ireland final, this has come as a shock and everyone today is numb.

“As we come to terms with this devastating news all we can do at this stage is send our support and deepest condolences to his family and friends.

“The area will do what it does best and rally round but we are in shock and deeply saddened at this news.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill led tributes to a “well-known and respected” Tyrone man.

She said: “Devastating news from Ardboe today. After a day of celebrations across the county, the community is left stunned as the Canavan family come to terms with their loss.

“Darren is well-known and respected locally, and this news is truly heartbreaking for his young family, friends and loved ones.

“I want to extend my deepest and heartfelt sympathy to Darren’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Meanwhile, SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone said that people in Ardboe would rally around the man’s family.

“This is a close knit area where people look out for one another. I know that local people will rally round the family and provide them the support they need as they come to terms with what has happened,” he said.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the extended Canavan and McLernon families at this incredibly difficult time.”

An investigation into the collision is ongoing and officers would ask anyone who saw the Mitsubishi car travelling in the area before the collision or anyone with any information which could assist with their enquiries to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101 quoting reference number 396 12/09/21.