Ardoyne arson attack forces elderly woman out of her home

Belfast Telegraph - Ardoyne Arson - 21st October 2019 photograph by Declan Roughan Police are investigating an arson attack in which the front door of a property was smashed open before petrol was poured in and set alight. Detectives are treating the incident, in the Ardoyne district of North Belfast as arson with intent to endanger life. They say the incident occurred at a property in the Ardoyne Avenue area in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 21st October 2019 The scene on Ardoyne Avenue in north Belfast where a property was targeted in an overnight arson attack. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

An arson attack on a home in Ardoyne in north Belfast forced an elderly woman out of her house in the early hours of Monday morning, a councillor has said.

The incident occurred on Ardoyne Avenue at around 1.40am.

Police believe a door at the property was smashed and petrol poured in and set alight.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said while no one was in the house at the time, an elderly woman who lives next door had to be evacuated from her home.

"We're still waiting to hear back from the police as to the motive for the attack," he said.

"The community need to be reassured because they were endangered, not only was extensive damage caused to the house but there are six other houses and a bar close by."

The front door of the property was damaged and there appeared to be extensive smoke damage to the hallway just behind the entrance.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“Our colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire," he said.

"Thankfully we are not dealing with any injuries today, and I am treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and I am asking anyone who was in the area around 1 am and saw any strange vehicles, or any suspicious activity, to call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 94 of 21/10/19."