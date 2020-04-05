Ardoyne murder: Police believe single gunman shot notorious gangster Robbie Lawlor dead

Murder weapon has not been foundVictim named as 36-year-old Robbie Lawlor from Coolock in Republic of IrelandFour men still in police custody

Robbie Lawlor was shot multiple times outside a house on Etna Drive.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said that while formal identification has not yet taken place, sufficient information exists for officers to believe the murdered man is Robbie Lawlor, from Coolock in the Republic of Ireland.

The murder scene in Ardoyne

Mr Murphy said: "At this stage I believe that a single gunman was involved in the killing, firing multiple shots at the victim and striking him a number of times. The murder weapon has not yet been recovered.

"Four males aged 33, 30, 27 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently being questioned in the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave police station in Belfast.

"Two properties, one in west Belfast and one in Crumlin were also searched as part of this murder enquiry.

"I do not believe that Robbie was in the Ardoyne yesterday by accident. I believe he had some reason to be there and key lines of enquiry for me at this stage are to establish why he was there and what his connection to the address is.

"This was a brutal killing and I am appealing for the public’s help to bring the gunman to justice. I would like to hear from anyone who was in Etna Drive yesterday, between 11am and 12.30pm, and who may have witnessed the shooting or the gunman making his escape."

Mr Murphy said detectives are keen to speak to anyone who can help trace the movements of a VW Scirocco car, registration YLZ 7052.

It is understood the car was in Estoril Park on Friday and was burnt out in Kingston Court immediately after the murder.

He added: "Anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage recorded in the area of Etna Drive and Kingston Court is also asked to make it available to my investigation team.

"You can do that by uploading it to Major Incident Public Portal, which can be accessed from any device with internet access."

TSG officers carry out searches at a property in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast as a fourth man is arrested following a murder in the Etna Drive area of north Belfast on April 4th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Robbie Lawlor has been linked to the horrific murder of Drogheda teen Keane Mulready-Woods whose dismembered remains were found in various locations of north Dublin in January.