Ardoyne murder probe: Woman (29) remains under arrest, police confirm

Police have confirmed a 29-year-old woman remains under arrest on suspicion of murder following the tragic events in north Belfast’s Ardoyne area on Tuesday evening.

A post-mortem on the baby who was killed is expected to take place on Thursday.

Read more Ardoyne community heartbroken after baby boy stabbed to death and his sister fights for her life

The PSNI had confirmed a baby was killed in a home in the Brompton Park area earlier on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over the death of a baby, thought to be around eight-weeks-old.

A toddler remains in critical condition in hospital following the incident.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said on Wednesday evening that their investigation into the events is progressing and thanked the local community for their ongoing support.

“A post mortem is expected to take place tomorrow (Thursday),” continued the PSNI. “The 29-year-old woman remains under arrest at this time.

“While we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this, I would reiterate our ask for anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1787 of 27/07/21.”

A sense of shock in the community on Tuesday evening was replaced by an outpouring of support, as flowers and tributes were left at the property where the tragedy took place.

Tributes left Photo: PressEye

Detective Chief Inspector Millar from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team said the baby was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services to save the young child.

The PSNI confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the tragic incident.

“A 29-year-old woman who was also in the house has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in custody at this time. Our thoughts are with the baby’s family, who are being supported by Family Liaison Officers,” he added.

Police at the scene in Ardoyne. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

PSNI & forensic officers at a stabbing incident in the Brompton park area of North Belfast this evening. Picture by Pacemaker

PSNI & forensic officers at a stabbing incident in the Brompton park area of North Belfast this evening. Picture by Pacemaker

PSNI & forensic officers at a stabbing incident in the Brompton park area of North Belfast this evening. Picture by Pacemaker

PSNI & forensic officers at a stabbing incident in the Brompton park area of North Belfast this evening. Picture by Pacemaker

People Before Profit’s Fiona Ferguson said the incident has sent a “wave of shock” across north Belfast and said it will take “some time” for people to recover.

"Because of the nature of it, because we are all learning about it almost live, I think will take some time for people to get over,” she added.

Local SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon described the incident as “highly distressing”.

Police remain at the scene in Brompton Park.

One local woman said she saw two children being taken to an ambulance.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 8.16pm on Tuesday following reports of an incident in the area.

“NIAS despatched a rapid response paramedic and two emergency crews to the scene,” said a spokesperson.

PSNI & forensic officers at a stabbing incident in the Brompton park area of North Belfast this evening. Picture by Pacemaker

“Following assessment and initial treatment two patients were taken to hospital in Belfast.”

Ms Mallon said her thoughts are with the family at the centre of the major incident and that the local community is shocked.

“It is important that the PSNI are given the space and full co-operation to fully investigate this terrible incident,” she continued.

“The SDLP will continue to liaise with police, those affected and the community on the ground as the situation unfolds.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"Our thoughts are with the wider family and we want to thank those residents who assisted the police at the scene tonight."

North Belfast MP John Finucane said “our thoughts are with all those involved”.

Speaking from scene, he said: "The community of Ardoyne and beyond are shocked and heartbroken as the police have now confirmed the murder of a young child and another in critical condition.

"The thoughts of all of our community are with the family involved.

"I would also appeal to everyone to be mindful of what has happened and not to post or share anything which would add to the distress of those involved or the local community."

Fr Gary Donegan, who had served as a priest in North Belfast, posted on Twitter: “Following the tragic death of a child while another remains critical, our prayers are with the good people of Ardoyne tonight.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “This is tragic news. My prayers are with all involved.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: ”I've never met a stronger community than the people of Ardoyne. We're all thinking of you tonight.”

Local SDLP councillor Paul McCusker Tweeted: “Terrible sad and tragic news tonight in Ardoyne”.

He added: "Police are continuing their investigations of what happened tonight in Brompton Park.

"We now need to give them time to do this and think about the wider family.”

North Belfast SDLP asked people not to share any speculation around what happened at the scene.

"We are aware that the PSNI are attending a major incident scene at Brompton Park,” the party tweeted. “Our thoughts are with the Ardoyne community at this time.

"We ask please for no speculation at this time, as it can be unhelpful and upsetting.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

UUP leader Doug Beattie added: “Thinking of everyone in the Ardoyne community tonight. My prayers are with the family and all those affected.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Green Party councillor Brian Smyth Tweeted: “News coming out of Ardoyne - heartbreaking.”

Mal O’Hara, the party’s deputy leader, added: “Heartbreaking news coming from Ardoyne. Best not to speculate and give our thoughts to the family and community at this difficult time.”