Ards and north Down feud: Three arrested as unlawful assembly in Weaver’s Court investigated

Three men have been arrested following an investigation into reports of an unlawful assembly in Newtownards.

The arrests relate to reports of a gathering of a large group of men who gathered at a house in the Weaver’s Court area in April.

The group are reported to have made threats to a male occupant who was inside the house during the incident.

The three men aged 51, 46 and 24 years old have been arrested on suspicion of affray and unlawful assembly and are currently in police custody.

A police spokesperson confirmed the arrests were linked to the ongoing drug feud in the area. Earlier this week, five men were charged over the gathering.

The PSNI spokesperson added: “Enquiries are continuing and this incident is being linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down,

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1361 07/04/23. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”