Ards and north Down feud: Three charged over unlawful assembly in Weaver’s Court

Three men aged 51, 46 and 24 have been charged with unlawful assembly and affray in Newtownards.

The three men are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Friday June 9.

The charges relate to a report of an unlawful assembly held in the Weaver’s Grange area of Newtownards on Thursday April 6, which is being linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

The group are reported to have made threats to a male occupant who was inside the house during the incident.

Earlier on Thursday, the PSNI said: “Enquiries are continuing and this incident is being linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down,

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1361 07/04/23. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”