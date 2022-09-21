Ards and North Down strike averted as new pay deal is accepted

Strike action in Ards and North Down councils have been abandoned after GMB members voted in favour of revised pay offer.

The trade union said the last thing anyone wanted was a strike, but these workers were desperate says GMB Union

GMB were in the process of balloting members for industrial action in a dispute over pay.

But any walkout has been stopped after Ards and North Down Borough Council and the union members from GMB, NIPSA and Unite struck a deal.

To assist employees in the current economic crisis pay grades will be lifted by one increment for all eligible grades. This will take effect as from April 1, 2022.

The Council will make two hardship payments of £666 gross to eligible employees.

The first payment is due to be made in October 2022 and the second payment around April 1, 2023.

Alan Perry, GMB Organiser, said: “The last thing anyone wanted was a strike in Ards and North Down. But these workers were desperate.

“This deal is welcome and will help workers keep a roof over their heads – although it will not make up for two decades of real terms pay cuts they’ve suffered.”