Ards NI Protocol ‘peace or protocol’ poster ‘reckless and inappropriate,’ says TUV’s Allister

Loyalist Communities Council boycotting BBC Nolan Show over debate on engagement

TUV leader Jim Allister speaking at the a loyalist protest in Newtownards, Co Down, against the Northern Ireland Protocol on Friday. Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

TUV leader Jim Allister has condemned a sinister poster at Friday’s Newtownards protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol and said it was “wholly inappropriate” and “reckless”.

Several hundred people turned out at the Square in Newtownards, Co Down, for the protest where Mr Allister, Baroness Kate Hoey and ex-MEP Ben Habib addressed the crowd.

Alliance MP Stephen Farry criticised a poster at the rally which read, ‘Dublin’s choice - peace or protocol?’. The placard also had a picture of the UVF gunrunning ship, the SS Clyde Valley.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show, the North Down MP called on Mr Allister to condemn the poster, while he also said the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) should be shunned by all politicians.

The group, which represents the views of the UDA, UVF and the Red Hand Comma”Ther ndo, said on Friday that all Irish ministers and officials are no longer welcome in Northern Ireland.

LCC's David Campbell

Mr Allister, who said he has no dealings with the LCC as he doesn't like the causes they represent, said the group is entitled to share its view as it is a legal organisation.

However, he felt Irish ministers and officials are not “politically” welcome here as they “interfere” in Northern Ireland’s internal affairs.

LCC chair David Campbell has since said the organisation will boycott the Nolan Show, but Mr Nolan stated that he will continue to ask questions regardless.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Referencing the poster at the protocol protest, Mr Allister said he didn't see it and was pushed as to whether he condemned it.

He said it is “wrong to threaten violence” before he was asked again if he condemned the placard.

“Yes, that poster is wholly inappropriate,” responded Mr Allister. “I have no difficulty in saying that but I also have no difficulty in saying that Simon Coveney has been a political interloper in Northern Ireland.

“He had a hand in writing the New Decade, New Approach, which wasn’t an agreement from the five parties.

“It was handed down from high by a Secretary of State and the interloper Coveney, dealing with a issue he had no business to be involved in and parties accepted totally.”

He added: “Yes [the poster is] reckless, I have condemned it. What other words would you like me to use?

“The issue is that Northern Ireland - against the will of its people - is being ushered and pushed out of the United Kingdom.”

The loyalist Jamie Bryson, who also gave a speech at the event on Friday, said he would not condemn the poster but urged everyone engaging in protest to do so peacefully.

“There is no threat on the banner,” he said.

“As far as I can see it merely conveyed a view prevalent across much of the unionist community."