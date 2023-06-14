Ards protest ‘will hold PSNI to account over lack of action against UDA drug gangs’

Police at the scene of the incident at Weavers Grange, Newtownards, on April 6, 2023 (Pic: Kevin Scott)

An independent councillor for Ards and North Down is organising a public protest against “drug dealers” and what he believes to be “PSNI inaction” against such individuals.

Steven Irvine said the protest is planned for this weekend, and that it comes as a result of police “targeting community workers while facilitating drug gangs”.

Last week, three men appeared in Newtownards Magistrates Court linked to what police described as a “concerted show of strength” during an ongoing UDA feud in North Down.

PSNI Detective Constable Walker outlined in court how the charges are linked to the ongoing loyalist paramilitary drug feud spreading across the area as one faction seeks to drive the rival gang out using what she described as “escalating violence”.

She told the court that on April 6, a large crowd of 50 to 60 men, around 10 of whom were masked, entered the Weavers Grange region with ladders and a hammer, which were used to remove South East Antrim UDA banners from the gable walls of three houses.

She described the incident as “orchestrated and designed to intimidate”, while one of the men’s solicitors told the court that it was actually a planned “peaceful protest” to remove paramilitary signage.

All three men — including eight others from the area — have since been remanded into custody, charged with affray and unlawful assembly.

Mr Irvine said he is “appalled and disgusted” at the decision to have all men remanded “after the PSNI have acted at the behest of a local drug gang who many now feel, the PSNI continue to facilitate and who they have allowed to hold an entire community hostage”.

The unionist representative continued: “Those remanded face that situation because they held a community protest against drug dealing and criminality, at the request of the local community. They removed illegal plaques.

“And they did all this peacefully.

“The senior PSNI also forced good, decent community officers to ID peaceful protestors and contribute to their remand in prison.

“This decision has demolished hard-built community relationships.

“We will hold the PSNI to account and have our voices heard, but we will do this entirely within the law.”

He added: “That is the only way and that message must be heard extremely loud and clear.”

He said there are “local concerns” that the PSNI at a senior level “have taken no real tangible steps to remove [gang] ringleaders from the community”.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson said community confidence and trust in neighbourhood policing has “completely broken down” and that senior police officers should “ask themselves whether they can manage what is undoubtedly a complex and tense situation better”.

Mr Irvine has invited members of the public to meet at 7pm on Friday and walk towards the local Newtownards police station as a “united community”.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are aware of a planned protest to be held in Newtownards on Friday and will be monitoring the situation.”