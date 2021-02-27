Ards rocker Ricky hails fans as album races up the charts

Success: Ricky Warwick’s new album is at number three in indie and rock charts

Northern Ireland rocker Ricky Warwick has thanked local fans for their incredible support after he reached number three in both the rock and indie charts with his latest solo album.

Ricky, who grew up in Newtownards and is now based in Los Angeles, told the Belfast Telegraph he plans to crack open a bottle of champagne this weekend to celebrate the success of his album When Life Was Hard And Fast.

The album is at 66 in the official UK album chart.

The musician, who is lead singer with Scottish outfit The Almighty and frontman of the reformed Thin Lizzy, said he was proud of his latest record, which features an image of a crash during the Ards TT race taken over 100 years ago on the cover.

Ricky, who relocated to Scotland with his family when he was 14, said he was delighted the album had resonated so much with his fans - including those here.

"I've had great feedback and lots of messages from people praising the album, and it's great to know that you've put a smile on someone's face, particularly with how things have been," he said.

"I'm a 'Generation X-er' and album charts were so important to me when I was younger and they're still a big thing for me, so it's fantastic that it's doing so well."

The album's title track was co-written with Belfast man Sam Robinson - together they have written 30 songs over the years - and also features Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott on backing vocals.

Ricky is now keen to get out on the road to perform the album live to fans.

But with the ongoing uncertainty over the Covid pandemic, he is not sure when this will happen.

"I want to do gigs when it's safe again. I'm not into these drive-in gigs or 'pods' [socially-distanced separate areas for concert goers]," he insisted.

"I want to do live gigs and see the crowds," he insisted.

Regardless of when it happens, Ricky said a local date is "essential", adding: "Northern Ireland people just love their rock music.

"The support I get from fans there is incredible.

"My message to my local fans is that I love you, I miss you, and I can't wait to get back to play for you all."