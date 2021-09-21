Are we fur yet? Belfast to Bushmills best road trip for you and your dog

The Causeway Coastal Route has been named as one of the best dog-friendly road-trips to take your canine companion

The most dog-friendly road trip to take your furry four-legged friend on the island of Ireland is from Belfast to Bushmills with a stop-off at Ballycastle, according to a new study.

Research conducted by tails.com revealed its top 10 most dog-friendly trips, with the top two placed in the north coast.

A road trip from Belfast to Coleraine came in as the second most popular on the list, and the Causeway Coastal Route was at fourth place.

The number one trip on the list, from Belfast to Bushmills, scored 5.7 out of 10 for dog-friendly attractions, naming Belfast’s Botanic Gardens as the best place to take your dog for a walk.

On the same route, it suggested a stop-off at Ballycastle Beach before taking your beloved pooch for a trip to the Giant’s Causeway, advising to keep your dog on a lead at all times.

The blog has also included options for longer-stay trips with your canine companion, suggesting a number of pet-friendly AirBnB accommodation options in both Belfast and Coleraine.

For just £52 a night, you can rent a two-bed pet-friendly loft on Airbnb that can host up to three guests and your dog in east Belfast or if you are looking for a place to stay in Coleraine that accommodates you and your pooch, you can get a three-bedroom bungalow on Airbnb for just £84 a night.

Antrim Castle Gardens has been named as one of the best place to dine al fresco with your dog on the route from Belfast to Coleraine, with an opportunity to explore the 400-year-old gardens with your pampered pup after a stop-off at the courtyard café.

Other routes across Ireland which proved popular for dog-friendly staycations or road trips were the routes from Dublin to Galway, Dublin to Belfast and Dublin to Londonderry.

For the full guide, check out the tails.com website.