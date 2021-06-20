Arlene Foster asks what late dad would have made of the recent ‘shenanigans’ on Father’s Day

Glenavy and Killead Parish hold ‘A Mass on the Grass’ at St Joseph’s Glenavy GAC in Co Antrim

It wasn’t just a day for celebrating fathers, it was also a day for remembering them.

Our former First Minister Arlene Foster was certainly thinking of her late dad John Kelly, who passed away almost a decade ago, sharing a treasured picture of him in his RUC uniform.

Alongside the picture, Mrs Foster tweeted: “Happy Father’s Day Daddy.”

But we all know these are strange times in Northern Ireland politics, and especially within the DUP, which she led before being unceremoniously ousted just a few weeks ago.

And with Edwin Poots, the man behind the sensational coup, having since fallen on his sword after just three weeks as Mrs Foster’s successor, it was perhaps no surprise that she added: “Wonder what you would have made of all the shenanigans!”

Claire Sugden's father

A former colleague of the Fermanagh woman in the Stormont Executive, Claire Sugden, certainly did her father justice by turning a selection box of chocolate bars into an oversized, three-dimensional card.

In the independent MLA’s homemade creation, each bar filled in for key words, as in: “To the best daddy in the ‘Galaxy’; I wanted to buy you an ‘Aero’plane and fly you up to ‘Mars’ and all around the ‘Milky Way’.”

Eamonn Holmes poses with his four children Niall, Jack, Rebecca and Declan

It got a lot more difficult when Snickers, Twirl and Smarties entered the equation, but 10 out of 10 for effort and, no doubt, Mr Sugden enjoyed eating his words.

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes shared a rare black and white photo of himself with with all his children, writing: “This is my four. Niall, Jack, Rebecca and Declan. Proud to have them as my children and I can only hope I make them proud to have me as their dad.”

Declan, Rebecca and Niall are his sons and daughter from his previous marriage to Gabrielle Holmes, while his youngest Jack is with wife Ruth Langsford.

Fans swiftly inundated the comment section, with his other half Ruth being the first to say: “Happy Father’s Day Daddy Holmes!”

Aodhan Connolly, boss of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, sent his dad Peadar a poster-style card, with words of wisdom superimposed on heart shapes. Its aim was to “send love to anyone who needs it on Father’s Day”.

Included in the 12 categories that have been deemed worthy of mention are: “those who lost their dad; those who are disowned or abandoned; those unable to have a child and dads with mental illness, chronic illness and disability”.

Mr Connolly wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to Big Peader and to all the dads out there who do what they do day in, day out for their children. And special love to those who for whatever reason can’t be with their dad’s or with their kids. Much love.”

Meanwhile, a Mass was celebrated in the great outdoors at St Joseph’s Glenavy GAC in Co Antrim yesterday. Fr Colm McBride held the al fresco service on the Glenavy pitch to allow more parishioners to attend the special Father’s Day Mass.