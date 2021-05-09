Arlene Foster backs petition to save Barry’s Amusements

Mrs Foster retweeted the ‘Save Barry’s’ petition on Friday, with nearly 800 people adding their signatures by Sunday afternoon.

The popular seaside tourist attraction has been placed on the market for £2.75m, and the owners say the site will remain closed until a sale is agreed.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

At present, it’s unknown if the fairground will make a comeback in its present form with the site marketed as both a development opportunity and as a potential going concern.

Estate agents Savills have also confirmed a feasibility study has revealed the site could be used for several purposes including as a hotel, residential dwellings or both in addition to leisure and recreational facilities.

A message on the petition started by Judith Park, called Barry’s “our own wee Disney World” and said it had been “a place of fun and laughter” that had created happy memories for many families since opening in 1926.

She added: “Children have missed out on so much fun due to the Pandemic and deserve to experience the happy times in Barry's Portrush that we all have. Please don't let it be changed into a hotel or housing accommodation. Portrush just wouldn't be the same without Barry's.”

In a statement, the Trufelli family said the sale of the site had been held up by the Covid pandemic

They added: "Whilst our hope is that we will be able to sell the business as a going concern, we recognise that it may not be possible to find a suitable purchaser.”