Arlene Foster brands NI Protocol check numbers ‘completely mad’

Michelle O’Neill said the DUP and others that pushed for a hard Brexit had to shoulder the blame for the processes required by the NI Protocol.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister has branded the level of checks required under new Irish Sea trading arrangements as “completely mad”.

Arlene Foster’s comments came after her DUP colleague and Stormont Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots called for a “reality check” on what was being asked of the region.

Mr Poots said the prospect of Northern Ireland having to carry out the same number of agri-food checks as the EU does as a whole was neither sensible nor rational.

“What has been imposed upon Northern Ireland is irrational, it is oppressive, it is burdensome and, actually, frankly ridiculous,” he told an Assembly committee.

The DUP minister was referring to a prediction made by his department’s chief vet last week when he said the region could face having to complete 30,000 checks a week when a grace period limiting red tape on shipping supermarket goods from Great Britain lapses.

Edwin Poots welcomed the extension of the supermarket grace period to October (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mrs Foster later heavily criticised the number of checks being demanded by the EU.

“Obviously there’s a huge disproportionate attention on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” she told a press conference in Dungannon.

“We’ve warned about that, we’ve said that the architecture of the protocol is causing damage to the east/west relationship and how maddening and how bizarre when you’re moving goods within the internal market of a country that you have more checks on that than you have for the entire EU.

“It’s completely mad and therefore is a very good illustration as to why the protocol needs replaced.”

Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill suggested the DUP was partly to blame for the number of checks estimated when current protocol exemption periods lapse.

“We wouldn’t have the level of checks if we didn’t have the hardest possible Brexit,” she said at the same Executive press conference.

“So I think those that delivered us the hardest possible Brexit should shoulder the responsibility for the fact that we’re now dealing with what is a challenging situation.”

First Minister Arlene Foster (right) and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill were asked about the NI Protocol (Presseye/PA)

Briefing members of his Assembly scrutiny committee earlier on Thursday, Mr Poots asked where he is supposed to find the number of vets needed to take on the checking workload.

“At this stage, we’re potentially looking at around 400 staff (for the checks) and a very high number of vets being required,” he said.

“Now I’m not sure where I’m going to get these vets because there already is a shortage of vets in the UK, so I’m not sure where we’re going to get them.”

He said he cannot allow vets to be diverted away from existing food safety work in Northern Ireland.

Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol was agreed by the EU and UK during the withdrawal negotiations in an effort to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

It achieves that by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods, with regulatory checks and inspections now required on agri-food produce moving into the region from the rest of the UK.

Unionists are opposed to the protocol, claiming it undermines Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market (Liam McBurney/PA)

The new arrangements have caused some disruption to trade since the start of the year as firms have struggled with new processes and administration.

Unionists are opposed to the protocol, claiming it undermines Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market.

Amid heightening tensions in Northern Ireland, the UK Government last week moved to unilaterally delay full implementation of the protocol, by extending some grace periods that currently limit the level of checks and declarations required.

In response, the EU is taking legal action against the Government, accusing it of breaching the terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Mr Poots welcomed the extension of the supermarket grace period to October but stressed that it only “kicks the can down the road”.

Last week loyalist paramilitary groups in the region temporarily withdrew their support for the Good Friday peace accord in protest at the protocol.

Mr Poots asked whether the EU is intent on “destroying” the peace process.

The minister acknowledged that the protocol does provide opportunities in respect of the unfettered access it offers traders to sell into both the EU single market and the UK internal market.

Using a footballing analogy, he insisted that benefit is significantly outweighed by the negatives, describing dual market access as scoring a “wonder goal” in a 6-1 defeat.

Mr Poots made clear that he does not have any issue with checks designed to protect the EU single market but he said the vast majority of checks required by the protocol are on goods destined for Northern Ireland, which pose no risk of onward transport into the bloc via the Irish border.

New inspection facilities at Belfast Port for goods arriving from Great Britain (Liam McBurney/PA)

He said moving departmental vets from other food safety work would undermine Northern Ireland’s reputation for high standards.

“Taking vets out of meat plants, for example chicken factories and pork factories, to check something which has always been checked by vets (in GB), has been produced to the same standards as here and the rest of the European Union would be an entirely illogical thing to do and a complete waste of time and resource, and cause a significant addition to the cost of bringing food into Northern Ireland, and consequently an additional cost to the consumer,” he said.

“So we do need a reality check on all of this. I welcome the extension of the grace period. But that, to some extent, just kicks the can down the road.

“We need people to be realistic about this. You know you were told last week that Northern Ireland would have as many checks as the rest of the EU put together. How can that be a sensible or a rational place?”

Mr Poots said political rivals who had called for the “full implementation” of the protocol should apologise to the people of Northern Ireland.

“The consequence of that rigorous implementation of the protocol is a massive number of people involved in checks, additional cost to the industry, additional cost to consumer, damage to trading relationships that exist and significant consequences for business and the consumer in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“And perhaps those who were calling for the rigorous implementation would like to apologise to the Northern Ireland public and indeed send a message to the European Union that they no longer want rigorous implementation because they have seen what it’s like and rigorous implementation is going to wreck our economy if we don’t address this issue.”