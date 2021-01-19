Arlene Foster brands republicans behind helicopter shooting as ‘crazed political ideologues’

The First Minister said incident was ‘crazy’ and that damage done was ‘unthinkable’

The scene in Wattle Bridge where a suspect device and ammunition are being examined by police on January 19th 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

First Minister Arlene Foster has slammed those behind the alleged dissident republican shooting of a private helicopter as it flew over Fermanagh.

Police said there was no damage and the pilot was unaware the aircraft was shot at on Thursday, January 14.

Police have closed the Wattlebridge Road and Cavan Road, outside Newtownbutler due to an ongoing security alert after a report the CIRA left a device in the area on Wednesday, January 13.

The terror group has claimed it fired on a police helicopter. A claim dismissed by the police. Previously dissidents have tried to lure police into the area for an attack.

In a video on Twitter, the First Minister, who grew up close to the Wattlebridge area, said it was “time to remove these crazed political ideologues” and they should “back off” the community”.

“There has always been a small band of extreme republicans in that area who mindlessly cling to the days of bombing and shooting,” stated Mrs Foster.

“This latest incident where republicans claim they left a device in the area and then shot at a civilian helicopter is crazy.

“Regardless of the debate about whether they did or did not target a helicopter - who in their right mind would even think about shooting down a helicopter over a populated area?

“The devastation is unthinkable - families quietly going about their business and then a helicopter lands on their house, shot down, for what reason?

“To round it all off, this helicopter was a civilian craft which just happened to be in the area.

“There have been few incidents in recent time which have highlighted the utter stupidity and recklessness of these republican terrorists.

“I condemn their actions and urge the community in and around Newtownbutler on both sides of the border, to go to the police if they have information.”

South Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Andy Freeburn confirmed that the Police Service helicopter was not deployed in the Wattlebridge area at any time on Thursday.

“A fixed wing aircraft was deployed to conduct searches on this date,” he continued. “Following extensive enquiries we have established that a private helicopter was travelling through the area on Thursday.

“If there is any truth to the claims from dissident republicans, we believe that this civilian helicopter is the aircraft that they shot at. Fortunately the helicopter did not sustain any damage and its occupant was unaware of any shots being fired.”

He continued: "Those involved have shown their absolute disregard for the lives of ordinary people. The fact that this alleged attack was intended for police, makes it no less heinous. Police officers safeguard our communities every day in the face of this threat and continue to do their utmost to build a safer society.

“We can all show our contempt for such senseless attacks by standing together and working in partnership to find those responsible.

“The Continuity IRA have sought to disrupt our communities a number of times over the last few years with a booby trap device in Craigavon in July 2019, an explosive device on the Cavan Road in August 2019 and an explosive device on a heavy goods vehicle in Lurgan in January 2020.

“They did not care about the danger they caused to our communities then, nor do they care now.

“All right thinking people will appreciate the catastrophic affects that a crashed aircraft would have had on the helicopter pilot and residents living in this area. Their recklessness knows no bounds.

“The public will appreciate that we are taking this very seriously and today we have commenced searches, working with our colleagues in An Garda Siochana, to make the area safe and to gather evidence to progress our investigation.

“A number of roads will be closed with traffic diversions in place. We will do our utmost to facilitate local residents and minimise any disruption.

“I am asking everyone to work with us to find those responsible for this attack on our community.”

If anyone has any information that can assist the PSNI’s investigation, call the non-emergency number 101.