Arlene Foster calls for social media companies to introduce ‘verification process’ to tackle online misogyny 

The First Minister Arlene Foster has called for social media firms to introduce a “verification process”, to tackle online trolling and abuse directed at women in public life.

Speaking at an online female leadership webinar organised by Queen’s University Belfast, Mrs Foster described online trolling as “one of the biggest obstacles” to women getting involved in politics.

Saying such trolling was “not acceptable” she went on to criticise those who “enlist the services of an anonymous online lynch mob”.

Women were being targeted for “their relationship status, their children, their partner, their appearance and the list goes on”, she added.

“There must be a verification process where the platforms at least know who really owns the account. I want the social media companies to recognise their responsibilities to women in public life.”

“Whether it is Google, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter or SnapChat, they can’t just step back as the publisher and wash their hands of the problem.

"The anonymity of social media gives people a sense of invincibility. I want to tackle that.”

Ms Foster likened the inaction of social media platforms to fully police online abuse to “a government building roads without speed limits or engineering firms making heavy plant without guardrails”.

The DUP leader has previously called out what she described as “dark forces” orchestrating abuse towards women in Northern Ireland, criticising them as a “pack of lions”.

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has also spoken out against online abuse in Westminster, echoing calls from her party leader for online verification systems to be introduced to tackle misogyny and trolling.

The deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill also spoke at the Queen’s University event, saying that women in public life were “swimming upstream” against a tide of abuse.

“Misogyny has been a constant presence in most women in political leadership's experience,” she said.

“We are routinely overlooked. Women are ignored, are denigrated and are attacked, because, simply, because they are women.

“You constantly face the derogatory comments about your appearance, threats of physical and sexual violence.

“Some of the commentary around women in political leadership is reprehensible.

“It’s not okay, it’s simply not okay and we need to show people it is not okay.

“The fact that we are still talking in 2021 about making sure 50 per cent of our population are treated as equals is a real travesty. It a sad indictment of society.”