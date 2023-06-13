Arlene Foster celebrates second birthday of GB News

Dame Arlene Foster and Charlie Lawson presenting Twelfth coverage on GB News in 2022.

Arlene Foster has expressed excitement about the future of GB News as the channel celebrates its second anniversary on air.

The former First Minister and DUP leader took to social media on Tuesday to share her pride at being a part of the team of staff working for the broadcaster which launched on June 13, 2022.

“Happy 2nd Birthday @GBNEWS,” she tweeted.

“I so enjoy playing a small part in the story which continues to evolve #ProudofGBnews #ProudofNI.”

It comes after Dame Arlene Foster revealed she will be fronting a two-and-a-half-hour show dedicated to coverage of the Twelfth of July.

The channel stepped in last year to cover the event following BBC NI’s controversial decision to axe live coverage last year – it was branded as a “snub” to the Protestant community by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

Almost 100,000 viewers tuned in to watch Ms Foster host an hour-long broadcast from Armagh city, with reporter Dougie Beattie and ex-Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson providing reports on the parade.

This year’s coverage will run from 9.30am until 12pm and will include feeds from parades in Liverpool and Glasgow.

Dame Arlene previously revealed a large amount of planning has gone into this year’s coverage which will also include commentary by Dr Gavin Hughes.

Programming will include pre-recorded packages from the Republic of Ireland and Holland as GB News seeks to tell the story of how the Battle of the Boyne helped shape modern day Europe.

Baroness Kate Hoey, who is from Northern Ireland, has also taken to social media to celebrate the broadcaster’s success.

The former Labour MP tweeted: “Thanks to @GBNEWS Northern Ireland is covered so much better than other channels #Congratulations.”

Ms Hoey retweeted a post from Keith Bays, a political journalist and producer at the channel where Eamonn Holmes is also a presenter.

“On this day 2 years ago the people’s channel broadcast its first show across the nation,” his tweet read.

“Since then the channel has gone from strength to strength, giving a voice to many people forgotten about by the mainstream media.

“Happy Birthday @GBNEWS.”