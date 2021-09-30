Arlene Foster ‘declined’ invite to DUP’s 50th anniversary dinner

Former leader will not be attending event on Thursday evening, it has been reported

Arlene Foster declined an invitation to the DUP’s 50th anniversary dinner, it has been reported.

The former DUP leader stepped down from the role in June, and was replaced by Edwin Poots who remained in charge of the party for only 28 days before Sir Jeffrey Donaldson took over.

The DUP is celebrating the milestone at a Belfast hotel on Thursday evening.

BBC News NI reported that Mrs Foster, who is now a regular commentator and presenter on GB News, turned down the offer.

The last few months have been turbulent for the DUP, which was co-founded by the late Reverend Ian Paisley.

Rev Paisley was DUP leader for the first 36 years of its existence. The year of its 50th anniversary it ended up having three in around a month.

A recent opinion poll ranked it as the third most popular unionist party.

According to Lucid Talk, it is on 13%, 1% behind the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) and three behind the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) on 16%.

However, most political commentators do not believe that would be replicated in an assembly election.