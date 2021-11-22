Arlene Foster ‘delighted’ to be appointed director at peace-building organisation Co-operation Ireland

Former First Minister Arlene Foster has been appointed as a director of all-island peace-building organisation Co-operation Ireland.

The Chairman of Co-operation Ireland, Dr Christopher Moran, said he was “delighted” to announce the appointment of the ex-DUP leader.

Speaking about the new role, Mrs Foster said: “I have long admired the work carried out by Co-operation Ireland and am delighted to be joining the Board.

"I strongly believe in engagement, discussion and debate and look forward to working with the Chairman and my fellow Board members as we try and chart the way through challenging times.”

Dr Christopher Moran said he worked with Arlene on behalf of Co-operation Ireland throughout her time as a Minister and First Minister at Stormont.

"Arlene will be of great assistance to Co-operation Ireland in the resolution of issues that lie ahead in order to fulfil Co-operation Ireland’s mission, aims and objectives,” he added.

First elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2003, Mrs Foster served in the Executive as Minister of the Environment from 2007 to 2008, Minister for Enterprise and Investment from 2008 to 2015, and Minister for Finance and Personnel from 2015 to 2016. Mrs Foster served as First Minister from 2016 to 2021.

Mrs Foster was quoted as saying on leaving office in June 2021: “I have sought to lead the Party and Northern Ireland away from division and towards a better path.

“There are people in Northern Ireland with a British identity, others are Irish, others are Northern Irish, others are a mixture of all three, and some are new and emerging. We must learn to be generous to each other, live together, and share this wonderful country.

“The future of unionism and Northern Ireland will not be found in division, it will only be found in sharing this place we are all privileged to call home.”

Co-operation Ireland is an all-island peace-building organisation that works to build a shared and cohesive society by addressing legacy issues of the conflict and facilitating contact and collaboration between people from different backgrounds across these islands.

Directors serve on a voluntary basis and are drawn from across the community.