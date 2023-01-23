Arlene Foster explains ‘actual’ meaning behind ‘never’ slogan on her GB News outfit

Dame Arlene Foster’s fashion choice has caused a stir on social media this weekend, as the former first minister donned a shirt with the word ‘never’ emblazoned repeatedly across it for her GB News programme.

The ex-DUP leader was interviewing her successor Sir Jeffrey Donaldson about progress relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

However, many viewers were distracted by her outfit, with some comparing it to Ian Paisley Snr’s infamous "never, never, never” speech from the ‘80s.

The late reverend was addressing tens of thousands of loyalists outside Belfast City Hall, protesting against the signing of the November 1985 Anglo-Irish Agreement.

Some spectators believed Ms Foster was making a statement regarding her opposition to the NI Protocol, which has caused a de facto border in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

One viewer tweeted: "I have seen it all now. @ArleneFosterUK talking about making progress in Northern Ireland with a 'Never Never Never' blouse on.”

Another wrote: “Is Arlene Foster wearing her Ian Paisley tribute costume this morning?”

However, Ms Foster has since explained that the shirt is actually a tribute to the famous James Bond film, ‘Never Say Never Again’.

She tweeted: “… it’s actually Never say Never again and is a homage to James Bond but it seems to be triggering all the usual suspects”.

Hi Alan it’s actually Never say Never again and is a homage to James Bond but it seems to be triggering all the usual suspects! ���� https://t.co/uSoOn2VSPR — Arlene Foster DBE PC #ProudofNI. (@ArleneFosterUK) January 22, 2023

During the interview, Mr Donaldson tried to downplay speculation that London and Brussels were on the cusp of striking a deal to end the stand-off over the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements.

“I think that there’s been a lot of talk about improvements in the mood music but any of the conversations I’ve had with senior government ministers suggest that there’s still quite a gap to close on some very significant issues related to the NI Protocol before an agreement can be reached,” he said.

“It could be that in the next two to three weeks progress will be made on those major issues, but that remains to be seen,” he added.

Sir Jeffrey also spoke of his disappointment that progress on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill had been paused.

The legislation would have allowed ministers to override some post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland if a negotiated settlement cannot be reached with the European Union.

According to reports, figures in London and those in the European trading bloc say a deal can be done by February to stop any rows disrupting preparations for April’s commemorations of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

It is believed a potential visit by US President Joe Biden could hinge on a deal over the protocol and the restoration of power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

“I certainly think that the Protocol Bill gave the government significant leverage - as does, in fact, the approaching anniversary of the Belfast agreement,” Sir Jeffrey said.

“Good Friday 1998, 25 years on and here we are. None of the political institutions established under that agreement are functioning properly.”

It has now been almost a year since Northern Ireland had a functioning executive. Former First Minister Paul Givan stepped down in February 2022 due to the party’s issues with the Protocol.

Sir Jeffrey said the lack of a functioning Executive was “down to the harm caused to the Northern Ireland economy and to political stability in Northern Ireland, without a single unionist supporting the Protocol elected to the assembly in the elections last year in May.