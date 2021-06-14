Arlene Foster gives farewell speech as she stands down as First Minister

Arlene Foster has made her farewell speech in the Northern Ireland Assembly as she prepares to formally step down as First Minister.

Her departure follows a bruising internal battle for power within the DUP that saw her successor Edwin Poots criticised over how the transfer was handled.

Speaking in the Northern Ireland Assembly just after noon on Monday, Mrs Foster began by promising not to to burst into song.

"All periods of leadership must come to an end, that is why when we are privileged, and indeed honoured, with holding such a position we must not waste such a moment in frivolous brinkmanship but rather forge ahead on behalf of those we represent.”

She added that while she would miss her role, she was looking forward to “fresh challenges”.

"This will be my last speech in this form, but I very much plan to continue to speak up on behalf of women in public life as well as our children by seeking better protections for everyone on social media.”

Mrs Foster joked that she had been advised to deliver her speech in form of comedy character Father Ted Crilly, when he settles old scores after receiving the Golden Cleric award.

"But after a moment of reflection, I thought perhaps not...suffice to say, just like all politicians who resign I will now spend more time with my family. My lovely mum, my darling husband and my three beloved children will see more of me whether they like it or not.

"It’s just as well Mr Speaker, I am such a good daughter, wife and mother. Those of us in public life know that we cannot fully function without the support of our loved ones and I’ve had that support in abundance.”

She passed on her good wishes to her successors as party leader and First Minister (Edwin Poots and the soon to be nominated Paul Givan) as well as thanking those in “the naughty corner” of the Assembly who had wished her well.

First Minister Arlene Foster pictured reviewing her speech in Stormont Castle in Belfast for the last time before making her speech at Parliament Buildings. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

While she said her time as First Minister had ended “abruptly” she remained committed to public service, but said she had “unfinished business” to make sure Northern Ireland succeeds in the 21st century.

First elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2003, Mrs Foster said she had been privileged to represent her home constituency of Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

In 2007, she was appointed Minister for the Environment before going to serve as Enterprise Minister, Finance Minister before becoming First Minister in 2016.

Starting her tenure alongside the late Martin McGuinness as Deputy First Minister, she said it became her greatest regret that an early promise if unity was “denied by a series of events”.

“When faced with false allegations of corruption (referring to her role as Enterprise minister during the RHI scandal) I defended myself vigorously to clear my name, and no one should have to tolerate such assaults on their character. But misleading interviews and salacious claims that would not survive the glare of an inquiry created a febrile atmosphere that coincided with the declining health of Martin McGuinness.”

She said the result was a crisis that led to the “unnecessary loss” of devolution.

During this time, Mrs Foster said the DUP’s confidence and supply deal with the Conservatives had secured £1bn in extra investment for Northern Ireland, but said it still couldn’t substitute a working Assembly.

On the New Decade New Approach that restored Stormont in 2020, Mrs Foster said the momentum generated was stalled as the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold across the world.

She said it would now be for others to lead Northern Ireland forward in its recovery, and called for a “cultural package” agreed to honour NDNA commitments that did not exclusively focus on the Irish language.

“The beauty of the union is that we can have all our identities and live side by side.”