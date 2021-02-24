Arlene Foster hails milestone in £210m North West funding package

First Minister Arlene Foster said it marked an important milestone in the progress of the City Deal. (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Stormont Executive will mark a major milestone today on the way to a £210m city deal for the north west region.

Executive ministers will sign the heads of terms for a regeneration deal for Londonderry and Strabane.

In addition to the Executive and UK Government’s £210m investment in the region, a further £40m will be provided by Derry City and Strabane District Council and its delivery partners — bringing the total funding package to £250m.

It is hoped the investment package will see the delivery of 10 major projects, with a focus on innovation, digital and health projects alongside renewal and regeneration initiatives.

The Northern Ireland Office said the proposed projects have the potential to deliver an additional 7,000 jobs, increase economic output by £210m per annum, drive growth in output and wages and provide a population boost as further people are attracted to come to the city region to work and study.

First Minister Arlene Foster said it marked an important milestone in the progress of the City Deal.

“There is a real sense of vibrancy and ambition in the North West. The Executive is working with the UK Government, the council and a wide range of stakeholders to turn that potential into reality through collaboration and innovation,” the DUP leader said.

The deal was heralded by Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill as “a game-changer for the regional economy, driving growth and creating opportunities for people”.

“There is an abundance of potential in the north west and this funding will help to harness it. I commend all the partners and local representatives who have worked tirelessly to secure this investment and I look forward to seeing the benefits it brings.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the funding would “support and encourage economic development across the region, creating jobs, boosting opportunity and encouraging further inward investment”.