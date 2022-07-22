Arlene Foster hits out at Simon Coveney spelling mistake amid NI Protocol exchange

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster has hit out at Irish government minister Simon Coveney and his criticism of the NI Protocol Bill - by criticising his spelling.

It's after Mr Coveney, Dublin's Minister for Foreign Affairs, responded to a Northern Ireland Office Tweet sharing news that the third reading of the bill had been approved at the House of Commons on Wednesday.

"This legislation will provide certainty & stability for NI's people & businesses who have been impacted by the practical problems created by the current implementation of the Protocol," it continued.

Mr Coveney responded in his own Tweet, where he advised; "Don't misled [sic] people."

He continued: "U.K. Gov unilaterally using domestic legislation to dismantle an Int. treaty is not only a breach of int. law & good faith, but will cause huge problems for NI.

"The vast majority of people in NI correctly want Protocol issues solved by EU/U.K. negotiation," he said.

But Mrs Foster, a GB News presenter, questioned whether Mr Coveney's efforts can be taken seriously.

She Tweeted: "Simon Coveney the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Ireland challenges HMG on their policy through a tweet, (spelling mistakes included). How can we take their bona fides seriously if this is the level of diplomacy they engage in."

Her comments were met with mixed reaction where some social media users questioned Mrs Foster's own spelling and grammar on social media platforms.

One said: "Since you’re on the subject - no need for the comma here due to the brackets, and your second sentence should end with a “?” Some improvement on your recent tweets though (of/off and here/hear)."

Another thought Mr Coveney should be given the benefit of the doubt. "That’s why there’s [sic] rubbers on pencils. Everybody makes mistakes," they said.