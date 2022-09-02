Arlene Foster learns about Irish origins of childhood homeplace name

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster has learned about the Irish language origins of the name of her Co Fermanagh childhood home in a new RTE programme.

Growing up in Aghadrumsee, Dame Arlene admitted she never knew the hidden meaning behind the place where she lived as a young child.

The GB News presenter took part in the programme Creedon's Atlas of Ireland with John Creedon, which is set to air on Sunday on RTE One, at 6.30 pm.

Meeting Mr Creedon at Enniskillen Castle to visit the Fermanagh County Museum, the pair examined the Irish-language meaning from which Aghadrumsee derives its name - the field of the ridge of the willows.

Dame Arlene said she would "not at all" have known what it meant.

She recalled: "Aghadrumsee is where I would have gone to Sunday school and then my own school was at Aghadrumsee as well.

"This was very much my little world when I was growing up."

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, presenter John Creedon shared how he informed Dame Arlene of the place name.

“I asked her what the placename meant of the tiny village, Aghadrumsee, where she grew up. She didn’t know. I said, ‘Would you like to know?’ She shrugged. I said, ‘In that case, can I tell ya?’ She said, ‘Sure’,” he said.

“I explained the Irish name is not Adrumsee, which is an anglicised version that she used for it. I said, ‘It is Aghadrumsee. Three Gaelic words meaning ‘achadh’, an old term for field; ‘dhruim’, which is a hillock; and ‘see’, which comes from Saileach, meaning a sally tree. So really what Aghadrumsee means in its original form would be ‘the land with the hillock covered in sally’. She lit up. She said, ‘My father’s farm was always full of sally rods.’"

Mr Creedon said Foster was a good guest. “A lot of people shoot to one end of the spectrum in their views and I can understand that. Most northern Protestants would have been from planter stock. Their job was ‘to have and to hold’. ‘For King and country.’ If we wonder why there's a defensive mentality at times it has something to do with that I expect.”

During the programme, Dame Arlene said she had "many happy memories" walking to St Mark's Church with her family in the small border village where her father worked as a reserve police officer and a farmer.

She struggled when, at eight-and-a-half, the family had to move away after the IRA attempted to murder her father outside their family home near Roslea.

"He went to the byre to close in the animals for the night just lock the door, and just as that happened they opened fire," she said.

"Because he was under threat, because he was living rurally, we had flares at the house. They went off to alert the security forces that he was under attack. And we all lay down on the floor of the bedroom, including my grandmother who was in her eighties at the time, until about nine minutes I think it was.

"But it didn't feel like nine minutes. It was an incredibly long nine minutes. I still remember, I was only eight-and-a-half, but I still have a very clear memory of lying on the floor."

"Unfortunately in the graveyard here at Aghadrumsee, we'll see many of his colleagues who weren't as fortunate as he was, so he survived to tell the tale and lived for 32 more years. He died aged 81.

"But when my father passed away, there was never any suggestion that he would be buried anywhere other than here in Aghadrumsee.

"Obviously, it's a place that is very dear to me and to all my family."

After the incident with her father, the authorities told the family they had a choice to make about where to live. It led them to move to Lisnaskea.

Inside the church, Dame Arlene said: "The wrench of having to leave your home is a big one.

"It's a big one for a child because I remember crying about leaving my schoolfriends in Aghadrumsee, which is just across the road, and having to go to Lisnaskea.

"Whilst they did everything to make me feel welcome and comfortable, I still missed the little school here because it was a lot smaller than Lisnaskea was."

Dame Arlene, whose maiden name is Kelly, shared how she hails from the barony of Clankelly as she examined an original bound 1835 copy of John O'Donovan's work in the Great Survey of Ireland.

Now living in Colebrooke with her family, she said Aghadrumsee with always remain dear to her heart.

She added: "I suppose we have a saying here that you should never forget the bowl you were baked in. And that's absolutely true. And I was baked in this bowl."