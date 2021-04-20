Arlene Foster 'not holding up' changes to law allowing teachers to be recruited on a religious basis

Frustrated: UUP MLA John Stewart wants the laws changed as soon as possible

Arlene Foster has said she is not standing in the way of changes to laws which still permit schools in Northern Ireland to appoint teaching staff based on their religious background.

She has called for the process to update legislation to be speeded up, along with the current need for teachers in the Catholic maintained sector to hold a certificate in religious education before being considered for any teaching position.

The First Minister told the Assembly she shares the frustration of many that the laws have remained unchanged since 1976.

"Schools within the maintained sector may be able to rely upon the occupational requirement of a religious education qualification for appointment to a post within that sector.

"Things have changed since 1976 and we need to review this provision. Our officials have had some preliminary engagement with the Department for Education as any such review will be taken forward collaboratively with the education sector.

"Progress on this work has been impeded of course by the current crisis, pressure on staff and on ministerial time.

"I do share the frustration," she continued.

Mrs Foster said there was a "very clear need" to deal with the issues.

"I can say very clearly that the blockage is certainly not from me," she added.

"If we're to have sharing across Northern Ireland then of course we should have it with our school teachers."

Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart said he failed to understand how it has taken so long to address the issue.

"I'm exacerbated by just how long this is taking," he said.

"The only employment in Northern Ireland that does not operate on deferred employment laws is teaching.

"I know colleagues of mine over many years have been highlighting this issue and it has been batted back and forth between the Executive Office and the Education Ministers.

"How can we even begin to move towards a more shared education system when it's perfectly legal to discriminate against a teacher based on their background?"

Teaching unions and education experts have all called for an end to the teacher exemption from discrimination laws.