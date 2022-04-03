Arlene Foster: Not right time to push for ‘divisive’ Margaret Thatcher Day celebration

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster believes now is not the right time to push for a celebratory ‘Margaret Thatcher Day’ as it would be a “divisive issue”.

Conservative MP Sheryll Murray suggested the idea in the House of Commons earlier this week as a way of encouraging more women to enter politics.

Mrs Thatcher, who passed away in 2013 and was known as the Iron Lady, was Prime Minister from 1979 to 1990 and the leader of the Conservative Party for 15 years.

She held office during the 1981 IRA hunger strikes in the Maze Prison and said, “crime is crime is crime. It is not political crime, it is crime” when discussing the republicans’ efforts to be given special category status.

In 1984, the IRA attempted to assassinate Mrs Thatcher in the Brighton bomb which killed five people in The Grand Hotel attack.

Speaking on GB News on Sunday, former first minister Mrs Foster said she looks up to Mrs Thatcher and sees her as a “role model”.

“She was our first female Prime Minister, she was the Prime Minister right through my formative years as a teenager and I think she probably had an influence on me getting involved in politics in quite a significant way,” added Mrs Foster.

“But I do understand that she is a divisive figure and there are many who see her as something other than a role model in many ways.

“So I think a Margaret Thatcher Day would be a divisive issue and as such, I don’t think it’s a good idea to push forward at this time when there are many, many other things that we need to sort out.”

When asked which politician she would like to see celebrated, Mrs Foster chose the former foreign secretary Robert Stewart, Viscount Castlereagh.

Born in 1769, Viscount Castlereagh represented County Down in the House of Commons and lobbied the Irish and British Parliaments for a union that would incorporate Ireland with Great Britain in a United Kingdom.

“I would go back to Viscount Castlereagh who of course was from Northern Ireland and was a huge influence in terms of his role as foreign secretary and indeed, in terms of the Act of Union in 1800,” said Mrs Foster.

“I would go for Castlereagh but politicians are quite divisive, let’s be honest about it, so I was thinking about this, wouldn’t it be great if we had an Elizabeth Day, because, of course, Queen Elizabeth was an incredible monarch and our now Elizabeth has been a wonderful monarch, so let’s have an Elizabeth Day instead.”

Mrs Foster laughed when GB News viewers suggested having an ‘Arlene Foster Day’ as she “speaks so much sense and tells it like it is”.