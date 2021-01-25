Arlene Foster pays tribute after former Larne mayor dies

DUP leader says Bobby McKee had best interests of constituents at heart

First Minister Arlene Foster has paid tribute to a former mayor of Larne Borough Council after he passed away on Sunday.

Robert (Bobby) McKee MBE from Larne died peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital.

He is survived by his wife Betty, sons Simon and Jeremy, and the wider family circle.

Mr McKee, who was a DUP councillor on the old Larne Borough Council from 1989 until the amalgamation of Northern Ireland's local councils in 2015, was a former member of the UVF.

After losing both of his legs in a car bomb, Mr McKee spent the rest of his life trying to enhance his local community. He last held the office of mayor from 2011 until 2012.

DUP leader Mrs Foster said Mr McKee was solely focused on improving Larne after leaving the UVF.

"Bobby was a dedicated public representative to the people of Larne for over 20 years," she stated.

"Leaving behind involvement in the Troubles earlier in his life, which also resulted in serious injury, Bobby focused on making his local area a better place for everyone.

"Serving three times as the mayor of Larne, he was respected across the community. Bobby was a proud Larne man and a very proud unionist.

"He was never frightened to take a stand against those who would seek to drag Larne backwards. He always had the best interests of his constituents at heart."

Mrs Foster added that Mr McKee's loss will be "keenly felt" across the Larne community.

"My thoughts are with his wife Betty, the wider family and his friends at this most difficult time," she continued.

"I hope they can draw comfort from the many messages of support and all those paying tribute to Bobby at this time."

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson described Mr McKee as a "true gentleman", who served the DUP faithfully for many years.

"He was involved in local politics during the most turbulent of times and carried the physical scars from the terrorist campaign which was waged against the people of Northern Ireland," said Mr Wilson.

"In the past 24 hours, I have been inundated with messages from people who remember his kindness, his dedication to public life and the colourful way in which he approached politics.

"Bobby's interest in the disabled and in social housing was well known. Building on his personal experience, he was a vociferous champion for disability rights within the DUP and wider society."

Mr McKee was a founder member of the Northern Ireland Amputees Association and a former member of Larne's Roddensvale School's board of governors.

In a statement, the school passed on its sympathies to Mr McKee's family.

"The governors and staff of Roddensvale School are saddened to hear of the passing of Mr Bobby McKee MBE," the school wrote. "He was involved in the campaign to provide hydrotherapy provision at the school and saw this completed in 2017.

"His generosity saw him donating the proceeds of the close of his disabled fitness suite to the school."

East Antrim DUP said it was with "profound sadness" that they learned of the death of their "friend".

Funeral arrangements for Mr McKee have not been released to the public but it will be a private service in line with the current health regulations.