Arlene Foster: People are ‘sick, sore and tired’ of partygate

NI’s former First Minister welcomed Boris Johnson’s apology to Downing Street cleaners

Northern Ireland’s former First Minister has welcomed Boris Johnson’s apology to cleaners at Number 10 following "shocking” partygate report.

Arlene Foster said people are bored with the scandal, but acknowledged it isn’t going away.

“I think people are absolutely fed up with partygate… but unfortunately there’s still more to come,” she said speaking on GB News.

“Because we do have the privileges committee looking at whether the Prime Minister intentionally misled Parliament over what he said around partygate at the beginning.

“And of course we do have the Covid public enquiry.

“This isn’t going to go away unfortunately but I think people are sick, sore and tired listening to it.”

The former DUP leader said she is pleased that Sue Gray highlighted the “shocking” way gatekeepers within Downing Street were treated.

“The most shocking element of it was the fact that cleaners and those who keep Number 10 running were the ones who were most disrespected,” Mrs Foster said.

“Having to clean up vomit after parties, having to deal with things - being the grown ups in the room and saying this shouldn’t be going on in the heart of government.

“I’m glad the Prime Minister has personally apologised to them about the behaviour that was going on, but it should never have happened.”

It comes after the Northern Ireland Secretary told Sky News he is "absolutely confident" nobody in Number 10 put pressure on Sue Gray to change details in her report into lockdown-breaking parties.

Brandon Lewis told the Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme he’s confident Ms Gray could not be influenced by anybody and having worked with her before, he "would not question her independence".

Asked for a black and white assurance that nobody in Downing Street or the civil service tried to influence her report, Mr Lewis said: "I'm absolutely confident that's the case.

"Knowing Sue Gray, I don't believe anybody would be able to pressure her into putting any kind of report out that she wasn't confident with.

"I'm confident Sue Gray had the freedom to write the report she did write and publish."

Boris Johnson is facing twin allegations of a partygate cover-up, with opposition leaders accusing him of "behaving like a tinpot despot".