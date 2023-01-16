Arlene Foster praises Foreign Secretary’s decision to exclude SF’s Mary Lou McDonald from all-party meeting

Former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster has said Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was “quite right” not to let Mary Lou McDonald attend an all-party meeting in Belfast.

The ex-DUP leader praised Mr Cleverly for ‘sticking to protocol’ and criticised claims from Sinn Fein that Ms McDonald had been snubbed.

Sinn Fein said Ms McDonald was told she could not attend last Wednesday’s meeting.

But Mr Cleverly said Michelle O’Neill had been invited and “chose not to come”.

The Government said that Mr Cleverly could not meet her before first meeting with Irish Government ministers.

Dame Arlene addressed the controversy in her Express column.

She said Mr Cleverly’s actions had been “entirely reasonable”.

​She wrote: “Quite correctly the Foreign Secretary pointed out it would be ‘bad form’ to meet the leader of the opposition in the Republic before meeting the Prime Minister of Ireland.

“Sinn Fein was having none of it however and took it as a historic snub. For a party inextricably linked to the IRA, they aren’t half sensitive.

“It was of course entirely reasonable and correct for the Foreign Secretary to stick to protocol but at any, and every, opportunity Sinn Fein love to play the hard done by, oppressed victim — it appeals to the base, don’t you know. I certainly do.”

Other high-profile visitors to Belfast last week included Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar noted recently that the protocol may have been too rigidly implemented.

In her column, Dame Arlene said Mr Varadkar was backpedalling.

“He has now belatedly acknowledged that mistakes had been made ‘on all sides’ and that perhaps the protocol was ‘too strict and too rigid’,” she added.

“You don’t say… well, if mistakes have been made and the protocol is too strict and rigid, then Leo should have no problem convincing his European colleagues that there needs to be change to the protocol.”

On Friday, Sir Keir discussed strengthening UK relations with Dublin.

Dame Arlene said it was ‘no mistake’ that this was put before dealing with the Irish Sea border.

“Looking objectively at the issues you would have thought that restoring British citizens their rights under the Act of Union would come first but make no mistake this is a labour leader who knows that his foot soldiers are happier to build relations with the Dublin Government than stand up for British citizens in this part of the UK,” she added.

“And let’s not forget that it is the Dublin Government which is largely responsible for the protocol and its operation.”

​Meanwhile, Sir Keir has insisted that leaving the EU did not necessarily mean the UK was destined to be poorer.

Appearing on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he said the UK economy did not always have to be "smaller" as a result of leaving the European Union.

"So long as we improve upon the deal we've got, I don't accept that," he said.

He added: “What people desperately want going into the election is to feel that there is light at the end of the tunnel, that things can get better.

“I would also add this. The economy has not grown significantly for 13 years — that has been an absolute failure of this Government.

“So even before Brexit, we had a failure under this Tory Government with our economy. I'm determined that we will fix that."

Labour's claims come as the EU and UK have agreed a real-time data sharing deal on goods travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. Hailed as a positive step, the agreement is aimed at resolving the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol.