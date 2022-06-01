Arlene Foster praises ‘superstar posties’ after receiving letter from Dublin with no address

Letter received by Arlene Foster despite the lack of an address Credit: Arlene Foster Twitter

Former First Minister Arlene Foster has praised Post Office staff after they managed to deliver a letter from Dublin to her home despite the lack of an address on the envelope.

Mrs Foster, who is now a presenter on the GB News channel, described postal staff as “superstars” for achieving the feat.

Sharing a photo of the envelope on Twitter, the image shows the hand-written front reading: “Please deliver to the Right Honourable Arlene Foster Former First Minister of Northern Ireland at her private residence. Co Fermanagh Northern Ireland.”

Captioning the photo, the Co Fermanagh native added: “Our posties continue to be superstars. This arrived from Dublin today. Thank you.”

While Mrs Foster was suitably impressed with the service by the Post Office, it’s not the first time they have managed to track down recipients with only limited information.

In January this year, Cushendall man Feargal Lynn hit the headlines after he shared his remarkable experience of Royal Mail delivering a letter to him, simply by following a brief history of his family in the area which was written on the envelope.

Describing his parents and the “Spar his Ma and Da used to own”, the description of Mr Lynn also included his later move to the nearby Waterfoot and the fact he is “friends with the fella [who] runs the butchers" in the neighbouring village.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph at the time, Mr Lynn said he was “laughing for around ten minutes” when he first got sight of the letter.

It is far from the first time postmen in this part of the world have proven their skill in tracking down people from some of the most obscure descriptions and addresses.

In 2015, a postcard sent all the way from Missouri with the not very helpful address of: "Albert, Cardonagh, Donegal" famously successfully made it to the letter box of Albert Doherty, a local Sinn Fein councillor.

Another incident that year saw a letter simply addressed to: "Your man Henderson that boy with the glasses" sent from Belfast to the town of Buncrana in Co Donegal and received by its intended recipient, Barry Henderson.