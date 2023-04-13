Arlene Foster questions whether Joe Biden snubbed UK by later donning Irish tricolour on official car

US President Joe Biden arriving to address the Oireachtas Eireann, the national parliament of Ireland, at Leinster House in Dublin, on day three of his visit to the island of Ireland. Pic by Liam McBurney/PA Wire. — © PA

Dame Arlene Foster has questioned whether the US President snubbed the United Kingdom by not flying the Union flag on his official car while in Belfast – but later opted for the Irish tricolour in Dublin.

During Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland this week his official vehicle donned the US Stars and Stripes along with the presidential standard on the bonnet.

But as soon as he crossed the border the latter symbol on ‘The Beast’ – his high-security car – was switched to green, white and orange.

Dame Arlene said: “I hope it’s not the case that he does not recognise Northern Ireland’s case within the United Kingdom which is, of course, part of the Good Friday Agreement”.

“I think his administration should be asked – it would be very interesting to hear what the administration has to say,” the former First Minister and DUP leader told GB News.

The White House has been contacted for a response.

Mrs Foster also claimed Mr Biden has a history of “offending” unionists in Northern Ireland.

It follows a major gaffe during Mr Biden’s visit to Co Louth on Wednesday evening when he appeared to confuse the name of the New Zealand rugby team with a contentious War of Independence-era police force.

The White House has since clarified that Mr Biden meant to say the All Blacks instead of "the Black and Tans" during the speech.

But Dame Arlene doubled downed on her view that Mr Biden “hates the UK” and said the blunder “goes to his mindset in relation” to Irish history.

“I think he has a disdain for the UK and he had very carefully scripted words when he was in Belfast which I think were greatly appreciated by those in attendance,” Mrs Foster told GB News.

“But once he’s off script, he reverts to type and he spoke about his cousin who played for the Ireland rugby team, and he said he ‘beat up the Black and Tans’, as opposed to the All Blacks.

“The Black and Tans are a recruited force who were brought in during the time of the war for independence and they were hated by Irish republicans.

“They came mostly from Great Britain and they served in World War One. Even to this day Irish republicans have songs for the Black and Tans.

“Now why would the President be thinking about the Black and Tans when he’s discussing the All Blacks?"

Dame Arlene said Mr Biden is “not always balanced in matters relating to Northern Ireland” but acknowledged he was diplomatic during his trip to Belfast.

However, Mrs Foster attributed the diplomacy to the teleprompter.

She said the US leader’s record in NI “has not been even-handed”.

“I think just to push it all away and say ‘that's nonsense’ is not recognising what he has said in the past, which has been offensive to people living with a British tradition here in Northern Ireland.”

Mrs Foster went on to list several examples dating back to 1985 during the special relationship between President Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.

"He [Biden] opposed attempts to make extradition easier, in other words bring IRA suspects back from America to Northern Ireland to face trial,” she claimed.

“He made comments such as ‘if you wear orange, you’re not welcome here’, when he was Vice President.

“Of course those of an orange tradition here in Northern Ireland found that offensive.

"He’s very proud of the fact that his mother refused to sleep in a bed that her late Majesty the Queen slept in.”

Mrs Foster said the president “continuously makes comments about Irish matters” and also cited an incident during one his visit to the West Bank.

"He said he could understand how Palestinians felt as someone from a Catholic background in Ireland, implying that the UK was similar to Israel in connection with Palestine," she said.

“He makes all of these comments and that’s what I was reflecting on.”

National Security Council senior director for Europe Amanda Sloat has insisted claims that Mr Biden is anti-British are “simply not true”.

She said: “I think the track record of the president shows that he is not anti-British.

"The president has been very actively engaged throughout his career dating back to when he was a senator in the peace process in Northern Ireland and that involved engagement with leaders of all of Northern Ireland parties from both of the two main communities.”

Irish premier Leo Varadkar also rejected claims that Mr Biden is anti-British.

"I don't agree with that assessment, that's certainly not my experience of President Biden or his administration," he said.

"They're very keen to have a strong and special relationship with the United Kingdom and that, of course, goes back to their own history, and also the fact that they fought two world wars, side by side.

"We should never underestimate the strength of the UK/American relationship, and I know that President Biden and his administration are committed to that special relationship, but he is somebody who identifies as Irish-American, who is proudly Irish, and takes an interest in Irish affairs, and his only interest really is to see not just peace sustained in Northern Ireland, but also... the institutions up and running.

"Because people and politicians come and go, it's institutions that underline and make sure that democracy and freedom and prosperity last for generations.

"I don't feel he is pushing any particular agenda other than what he thinks is best for the people of Northern Ireland and the people of Ireland as a whole."