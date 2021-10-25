Arlene Foster receives ‘hate mail’ from France

Former First Minister Arlene Foster has been publicly campaigning against the abuse of females in the public eye. Photo credit: Liam McBurney

Former First Minister Arlene Foster revealed that she received a postcard from France on Monday, which told the ex-DUP leader to “shut up” about the European Union and its former Brexit chief negotiator, Michel Barnier.

On Monday afternoon, Mrs Foster tweeted a photograph of the postcard, and wrote: “A timely reminder that not all hate is online. Someone took the bother of sending me a postcard all the way from [France].”

On the card, the sender had written: “Mrs Foster, you’d better shut up when you talk about the EU and Mr Barnier. You’re just an occupier in Ireland. You should pack your stuffs and move to Londonistan.”

They went on to use a French slur word in reference to Mrs Foster and cited England as being an “anti-Irish cesspit”.

Mrs Foster was the first woman to become First Minister of Northern Ireland and was also the first female to take up leadership of the DUP.

The Fermanagh native received persistent abuse from online during her time in office and afterwards. Since stepping away from politics, she has been publicly vocal about campaigning against harassment of women in the public eye.

Her departure as First Minister resulted in her special adviser Emma Little-Pengelly also stepping away from political life, and the former DUP MP has also recently joined forces with Mrs Foster to lobby Home Secretary Priti Patel in getting tougher with social media companies over online trolls.

Earlier in the month, Mrs Foster had referred to Mr Barnier as an “objectionable hypocrite” after he appeared on the BBC’s Newsnight programme.

Now running for French presidency, Mr Barnier faced controversy after announcing that if elected, he will call a referendum on curbing immigration in France and could even temporarily suspend the right of the European Court of Justice to stop him.

However, the 70-year-old has repeatedly insisted that he is not a ‘closet Eurosceptic’ and in his recently released book, ‘My Secret Brexit Diary’, he argues that Europe needs to remain united, but that it must change in order to do so.