Arlene Foster referred to as famous choreographer in GB News blunder

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster has been mistaken for former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips in a slip of the tongue by Nigel Farage on his GB News TV programme.

The political activist made the gaffe on the Talking Pints programme while Boris Johnson’s father, former MEP and environmentalist Stanley Johnson was a guest.

Mrs Foster saw the funny side when the mistake was pointed out to her by politics lecturer Adrian Hilton, who said he hopes choreographer Dame Arlene is invited on the recently launched British news channel soon. “The arts certainly merit a slot,” he said.

The former DUP leader said in response: To be fair I do love Arlene Phillips and love it when we get mixed up - she may not be as pleased!”

Mrs Phillips, a legendary figure in the world of the arts, has previously worked as a theatre director and is also a former dancer, who was on the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel from 2005-2009.

Mrs Foster, meanwhile, is better known as the leader of unionism’s largest political party in Northern Ireland.

On the programme, which takes place as both guests drink a pint against a pub backdrop, the main topic of discussion was Brexit.

The Talking Pints programme is a play on the phrase ‘talking points’. Referring to the guest on the previous programme Arlene Foster, the previous guest, Mr Johnson quipped that in Northern Ireland, “probably in Northern Ireland you say “points” anyway”.

Mr Farage asked as a Remainer, whether the man he referred to as “the first father” Mr Johnson thought Brexit we would be successful, to which he replied it would. “I’m quite sure about that,” he said.

“We will put into force the EU-UK Withdrawal agreement,” he said. “OK, there’s some little snippets going on about sausages in Northern Ireland, these are minor points,” he said.

To which Mr Farage replied: “Well, Arlene Phillips was on just before the break and it’s not just about sausages for her is it - it’s about whether they are fully a part of the United Kingdom or not, it’s pretty important stuff.”