Arlene Foster renews calls for restraint on St Patrick's Day

First Minister Arlene Foster has repeated calls for restraint during St Patrick's Day celebrations.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Ulster, she warned of the dangers of crowds gathering while restrictions remain in place.

Mrs Foster was talking ahead of a virtual meeting today alongside Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

"People should of course mark St Patrick's Day, but they should do it in a way that doesn't cause problems later in the month," she said.

Mrs Foster said she had been assured of extra police patrols across Northern Ireland today after speaking with the Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

"We know this is yet again another sacrifice for people, but we're asking you to stay with us because we are now moving into relaxation.

"I think people should take optimism from that, however we need people to stay apart today."

The DUP leader was asked about a BBC report that 1,600 cancer patients have been overlooked because of the pandemic.

This included the family of Flo McClements, a grandmother whose ovarian cancer surgery was delayed.

The family said they felt they had suffered because of the relaxations at Christmas, as the cancer has now spread and is only treatable instead of curable.

Mrs Foster called it "absolutely heartbreaking" and said she had spoken to a number of people that have had their cancer treatments delayed.

She said health trusts had been working hard to reschedule appointments, but acknowledged the delay would change many outcomes.

Asked if she regretted easing restrictions at Christmas, she said: "I think people need to look back at Christmas and remember that what we did was something that was shared across the United Kingdom.

"When we received the recommendations from the Health Minister the entire Executive agreed that people needed to come together at Christmas.

"If we hadn't have allowed that, people would have done it anyway."

Responding to frustration from the hospitality industry about easing restrictions, she said she understood pubs needed time to plan but it remained vital to control the virus.

Looking ahead to her virtual meeting with Vice President Harris, she said the focus would be on economic recovery, including the "huge difficulties" caused by the Northern Ireland protocol.