Arlene Foster – republicans ‘allegedly broke law 10 times’

They benefited from “soft touch” policing and that has damaged confidence in the PSNI, the DUP leader claimed.

The First Minister has said it was “very clear” that Covid-19 restrictions were broken during the funeral procession for Eamonn “Peggy” McCourt in Londonderry on Monday.

The 62-year-old former IRA member from Creggan in the city died in hospital at the weekend having reportedly contracted Covid-19.

I made clear to the Chief Constable that rebuilding trust will be an uphill journey Arlene Foster

On Thursday Mrs Foster said: “The police action in response to several high-profile republican funerals which blatantly and deliberately breached Covid regulations has damaged confidence in the PSNI.

“I made clear to the Chief Constable that rebuilding trust will be an uphill journey.”

She met Simon Byrne on Thursday.

The Democratic Unionist added: “There is now a widespread perception that, when it comes to upholding the rule of law, republicans benefit from a soft-touch approach.

“I appreciate the importance of risk assessments on every operation, but it is also important that law and order is not hostage to a threat of violence.”

Images following Mr McCourt’s funeral on Monday showed a large crowd behind a hearse, which was flanked by two lines of mourners in white shirts and black ties.

Police have launched an investigation into alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations limiting the size of funerals and gatherings before and afterwards.

Senior Sinn Fein representative Gerry Kelly said his party did not have a role in organising the event, although two or three councillors stood on the roadside in a personal capacity.

A political crisis erupted last June after senior Sinn Fein members attended the funeral of IRA veteran Bobby Storey (Liam McBurney/PA)

A political crisis erupted last June after senior Sinn Fein members attended the funeral of IRA veteran Bobby Storey, an event that saw hundreds take to the streets at a time when strict limits on numbers also applied.

The PSNI is investigating whether party representatives such as Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill were in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Mrs Foster said: “We have identified at least 10 incidents in which republicans have allegedly broken the law since May 2019, including many paramilitary shows of strength.

“In order to demonstrate that the PSNI is serious about cracking down on this repeated offending it is imperative that the Chief Constable provides a detailed report of action taken in each of these cases to date.”

Ms O’Neill said Sinn Fein was not involved in organising the latest funeral.

“We had our own online celebration of his life.”

She added: “PSNI have a job to do, everyone should follow the public health advice and they should get on with doing their job.”

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: “The policing approach to funerals and other gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic was an issue raised during meetings with both the Democratic Unionist Party and the Ulster Unionist Party.

“From the outset of the pandemic, we have consistently said that our approach will be to engage, explain, encourage and enforce. While enforcement is the final option we have not shied away from it.

“As police officers, we apply the law fairly and impartially to all individuals, regardless of background, traditions or beliefs.

“Police investigate breaches of the Public Health Regulations within the context and constraints of the current legislation, with a view to reporting those breaking the law to the Public Prosecution Service.

“We will reflect on what we heard during the meetings today and look forward to discussing these issues and our policing style at the Policing Board meeting next week.”