Arlene Foster reveals she had to shop online over ‘physical and verbal threats’ during time in politics

Former First Minister Arlene Foster has revealed she had to avoid physically shopping in stores over “physical threats and verbal threats” during her time as DUP leader.

As part of the interview in The Sunday Times, Ms Foster said the issue of the Northern Ireland Protocol was “hugely damaging” during her time as DUP leader and she accused the Irish government of having an “at best fleeting” respect for the Good Friday Agreement.

She also said those in the DUP who removed her had done so “not for the benefit of the Union”.

Now a broadcaster on GB News, Mrs Foster resigned from the DUP earlier this year having been forced out by the party.

She also formally stepped down as an MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, replaced by close friend and former journalist Deborah Erskine.

The former leader – who is also a columnist for the Daily Express and a women’s magazine – revealed the scale of abuse she was subjected to.

She explained: “There’s the physical threats and verbal abuse priced in as part of the role. You are videoed doing your shopping in Tesco — people must be very bored — and I was almost forced to do online shopping all the time as every trip became a Snapchat video for someone.”

In May, Mrs Foster was awarded £125,000 in damages after Celebrity doctor Christian Jessen was ruled to have tweeted "grossly defamatory" and completely unfounded rumours about the former First Minister.

She said she pursued the libel case as it was “important to send a message that you can’t just say what you like online”.

“It’s your partner, brother, sister, your great aunt three times removed,” she added.

“Opponents used to actively follow the activities of my wider family and then try and get media to run stories about some mundane matter which doesn’t normally make the news.”

Mrs Foster previously said she planned to dedicate her time outside politics to help combat online abuse.

It was revealed in the interview that she turned down a job offer as a columnist for the northern edition of The Sunday Independent, citing the removal of Eoghan Harris, who had his contract terminated at the newspaper over his role in a fake Twitter account.

“Yes, I did turn down an offer to write a column. Firstly, I didn’t like the way the paper dealt with Eoghan Harris — I feel that regardless of the allegation against him, everyone is entitled to due process and I don’t feel that was observed,” she said.

"Secondly, I’m not sure about some of the others who would have been my colleagues.”

During the interview, Mrs Foster also said the issue of the Northern Ireland protocol was “hugely damaging” to her time as DUP leader.

“I couldn’t have done anymore to alert the prime minister to the problems that would arise, but when you are the DUP leader you are blamed regardless,” she told the newspaper.

She accused the Irish Government of overriding “any desire to protect the gains of the peace process” and claimed their respect for the principle of consent, as part of the Good Friday agreement, was “at best fleeting and at worst non-existent”.

“Relationships with the Dublin government have never been at such a lower ebb since I became involved in frontline politics, particularly with Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar,” she added.

“They refuse to deal with the practical reality of the principle of consent, ie that Northern Ireland is a full member of the UK.

“They have used their position to undermine the constitutional position here. I can only put their aggressive nationalism down to the growth of Sinn Fein in the Republic.”

Naming Nigel Dodds and Diane Dodds as “personal friends”, Mrs Foster did not reveal who had instigated the moves to remove her as party leader.

She says she has had “many conversations” with current leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and “will continue to chat".

“Because I don’t want to damage the Union and everything associated with it, I’m not going to get into personalities, and anyway I think everyone knows who was behind the coup,” she said.

“Whatever their motivation, it was certainly not for the benefit of the Union.

“It is easy to get lost in the personalities as that’s the ‘sexy’ part of politics, for the headlines, but Northern Ireland needs a strong unionist party. Division will destroy our ability to make Northern Ireland a success.”