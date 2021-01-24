Arlene Foster says it's 'reckless' for others to focus on 'divisive border poll' during pandemic

'Very disappointing' nationalist parties talking about constitutional politics during time of national crisis

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster has said a border poll on a united Ireland would be "absolutely reckless" at this time.

The DUP leader was responding to a new poll by LucidTalk for The Sunday Times which found a majority of people in Northern Ireland would like to see a referendum on the reunification of Ireland within the next five years.

Speaking on Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday, Mrs Foster said it was "very disappointing" to see some nationalist parties across the UK during a time of national crisis trying to take the opportunity to talk about constitutional politics.

"We all know how divisive a border poll would be," she said.

"For us in Northern Ireland what we have to do is all come together to fight against Covid and not be distracted by what would be absolutely reckless at this time."

Mrs Foster also said she was not against having a conversation about a poll.

"It is not that I'm dead against it," she said.

"I can argue for the United Kingdom every day of the week because the arguments are rational, logical and they will win through.

"Nobody is suggesting, not even this poll is suggesting, that we would lose if there was a border poll. But it would be incredibly divisive."

She said most people in Northern Ireland wanted politicians to "settle down" and deal with the pandemic.

"We only came back into devolution after three years out of devolution in January last year and then we came into the pandemic in March. Therefore we need to get on with all of the things that matter to everybody in their everyday lives. That's what I'm focused on and that's what everyone should be focused on."

As Northern Ireland remains in a tight lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, Mrs Foster said these restrictions will be reviewed in four weeks.

The measures, first introduced on December 26 were due to be lifted on February 6, but with hospitals under extreme pressures and continued high numbers of daily Covid deaths, a new extension has been put in place by Executive ministers until March 5, with a review two weeks beforehand.

Mrs Foster said: "What we will do is, on February 18, we will review where we are in terms of the pandemic - what the positive case numbers are at that point in time, how our hospitals are coping with the pandemic, what are the number of deaths at that time. We will review all of that.

"I have often said, none of this is inevitable. What we need to have is people working with us so that we can overcome this dreadful virus.

"Now that we have the vaccine programme running out so effectively in Northern Ireland, that gives a lot of hope for people in the future. We just need to keep working together and make sure we get to the end of this journey so that we can rebuild our economy and society."

More than 100 medically-trained military personnel are set to support the under pressure health service here as it contends with the pandemic.

Mrs Foster added: "It's very important that the community realises the pressure on our hospitals and support our health service workers. In doing so they must keep to the restrictions and keep doing what they have been doing. There's only a tiny minority of people, and I think this is true across the UK, who are breaking the restrictions.

"It's important that we all stick together but also recognise the help that we are getting from the military who are sending in extra resources to our hospitals and (the Defence Secretary) Ben Wallis has said if we needed any further help in relation to that, he would be willing to do that. I think that is really good for us in Northern Ireland to know that there is that extra resource there, if we need it."

Last week, Dr Tom Black, head of the British Medical Association (NI) said many health care staff had reported feeling "exhausted and demoralised" and warned that when it came to reviewing how the pandemic was handled "this phase will stand out as one where we could have planned better".

Responding, Mrs Foster said: "Everybody recognises that we are dealing with a novel virus, therefore there's no textbook as to how we deal with this matter. We are learning all the time in relation to how we combat this virus and of course we are speaking to everyone who has a voice in relation to these issues. Let us hope, given that we have the vaccine in place, that we can move forward in a more positive way."