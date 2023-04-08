Arlene Foster sends ‘deep support’ to PSNI over Easter

Arlene Foster has sent her ‘deep support’ to police in Northern Ireland after it was warned that dissident republicans may attempt to launch attacks on officers in Londonderry.

It comes after the PSNI warned that it had received “strong” intelligence that dissidents were planning to launch terror attacks against officers in Derry on Easter Monday.

The former first minister of Northern Ireland told GB News: “I think the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland enjoy what we have now. They of course want to see stability and sustainability moving forward, but they have completely rejected terrorism for political ends.

“They see that there's a better way and it's through political dialogue and discussion and that's why this threat is very stark to a lot of us that live in Northern Ireland.

“It's police officers and their families that are being targeted and therefore I send them, as I think many, many people do in Northern Ireland, my deepest support over the Easter period when they will go out on duty to serve all of the community in Northern Ireland and stand between us and terrorism.”

She continued: “They [the police] want people to be alert as well to this sort of behaviour that's going on. And I think the hope is that if they put all of this information out there that it may make the terrorists think twice because the police are ready and they are alert to the threat that is there.

“But it is a very worrying time for families of police officers and police officers themselves and as I say, I'm sure many people will want to send their support to them.”

Officers expressed concern that public disorder may be used as a platform to launch attacks over Easter, days before US President Joe Biden is due to visit the region, in a tribute trip to celebrate the Good Friday Agreement’s 25th anniversary.

A number of parades took place on Saturday in Northern Ireland, which were organised by republicans opposed to the peace process.

Police maintained a quiet presence at the marches.