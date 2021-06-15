Arlene Foster Spad Lee Reynolds hits out at backwards looking DUP accusing ‘princelings’ of seeking to avenge forefathers

Loyalist Jamie Bryson says protocol protests will be brought to Dublin

Mrs Foster leaving Stormont Castle for the last time before making her speech at Parliament Buildings. Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

A former DUP special advisor (Spad) to Arlene Foster has hit out at the party as backwards looking warning it’s ousting of the former leader will leave a “toxic legacy”.

Lee Reynolds also hit out at the “princelings coming to avenge their forefathers and claim their entitlement but supplemented by MLAs genuinely concerned about the upcoming elections” branding the removal of Mrs Foster as the actions “of lesser men”.

Mr Reynolds stepped down from his post alongside Arlene Foster on Monday. Posting on Twitter, the former Spad wrote that he wished the DUP “the very best of British”, before adding “you are going to need it”.

Writing in The Irish News, Mr Reynolds also slammed the party’s electoral chances under Edwin Poots, saying those who elected him over Sir Jeffrey Donaldson “imagine a DUP base that owes more to 1991 than 2021”.

“In the public mind, he [Edwin Poots] is part Jeremy Corbyn part Tom Elliott,” wrote Lee Reynolds.

“This is not a recipe to keep voters, attract new first preferences nor transfers in an Assembly election. 19 people may have drunk the kool-aid but there is no independent evidence that voters have or will.

“Then we have the Vote Poots - Get Paisley dynamic. This will drag the DUP brand down even further.”

In the piece, Mr Reynolds suggested Jeffrey Donaldson was the candidate “who actually promised more substantive internal change”.

“Faced with all this, a new leader needs to have a different offer with a substantive plan,” Mr Reynolds added

“Yet, policy is to remain the same. If they have a plan, it appears as well developed as the American plan for the Invasion of Iraq.

“A collection of assumptions that everything would fall into place the way they wanted and when it doesn’t, go into denial, wishful thinking and blaming others.

“The DUP benefited from a generational shift in voters. However, it may now have created circumstances in which it will be the loser from another such shift.”

Meanwhile, the loyalist Jamie Bryson has said he expects peaceful protests will be brought to Dublin in large numbers after July 12.

Recent months have seen a number of large-scale protests by unionists angry about the Northern Ireland Protocol – part of the post-Brexit trading agreement that requires checks on some goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Unionists have argued the protocol damages the constitutional integrity of Northern Ireland within the UK.

Mr Bryson said the European Union “clearly aren’t listening” and suggested bringing protests to Dublin “in mass numbers”.

“Given the Irish government believe they have the right to impose upon our country an economic united Ireland, I think that once the annual Twelfth of July celebrations conclude then it probably will be necessary to exercise the right to peaceful protest in Dublin in large numbers,” he said.

“Maybe that will make the Irish government realise that if they are intent on imposing instability within Northern Ireland, then instability will be brought to their country via peaceful protests.”

In response to Mr Bryson’s comments, a Garda spokesperson said they do not comment on “third party statements”.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The DUP has been approached for comment.