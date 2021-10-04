Arlene Foster speaks on future plans as she prepares to step down from Assembly

The former DUP leader will give up her seat at Stormont this week

Gavin Barwell, Number 10 Chief of Staff talks with Arlene Foster outside the Midland Hotel in Manchester during the Conservative Party Conference on Sunday. (Jacob King/PA Wire)

The former DUP leader Arlene Foster has spoken about her next steps as she prepares to stand down from her Assembly seat this week.

The Fermanagh MLA announced her intention to step down from politics earlier this years after she was ousted by her party from its leadership.

She has since started working for GB News on its Political Correction show.

Speaking from the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Mrs Foster was asked why she would even want to attend after Boris Johnson had broken promises to her party over Brexit.

“I’m a realist and Boris Johnson is still the Prime Minister and therefore has the power to do something about the Northern Ireland Protocol, therefore we will be asking what is he going to do,” she told BBC Radio Ulster.

She rejected suggestion that she should have anticipated the problems with the Northern Ireland protocol.

"I think that is just hindsight with binoculars on, nobody could have predicted what was going to happen after that.”

This week 28-year-old former journalist Deborah Erskine will be co-opted on to Mrs Foster’s Assembly seat.

Ms Foster acknowledged her career in local elected politics had come to an end, but that it didn’t mean she would automatically go to the House of Lords.

"I’m still going to be involved in politics, I’m still going to talk about politics and advocate in relation to the union because there’s a real need to do that and I’ll not be walking away from that.

"Anybody that knows me know that would never be the case.”

On her new stint presenting on GB news, Mrs Foster was asked how someone with such a turbulent relationship with the media ended up becoming part of it.

"You know what they say. Poacher turned gamekeeper.”