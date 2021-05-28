Arlene Foster tells students she would recommend career in politics despite manner of resignation

First Minister Arlene Foster with Principal Robin McLoughlin and pupils from Banbridge Academy during a visit to the school

The outgoing First Minister Arlene Foster said she would recommend a career in politics, despite the very public manner of her removal as DUP leader.

The former leader also reiterated plans to campaign to reform social media in order to tackle online abuse, as her time within the DUP and as First Minister draws to a close.

Mrs Foster made the comments during a visit to Banbridge Academy on Friday, where she spoke to sixth form politics students.

When asked by one if she would recommend a career in politics, Mrs Foster replied she would “without hesitation”, adding that it is a “hugely rewarding career”.

“As well as representing my constituency, I have been able to represent Northern Ireland. That has been the greatest privilege of my life. To go to places and sell Northern Ireland as a place to invest in and a place to visit is a tremendous privilege.”

Mrs Foster was also asked by one student if she had any regrets about her time as First Minister – a post she has held since 2015 and the departure of Peter Robinson.

“All of us are going to look back and wish we had done some things differently,” she added.

“But it’s important to learn from that – everyone makes mistakes, but we should use the lessons from this to move forward.”

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA was recently awarded £125,000 over an “outrageous” defamatory tweet which made unfounded claims that the First Minister of Northern Ireland was having an extramarital affair.

Ms Foster successfully sued TV presenter Dr Christian Jessen, best known for appearing in the Channel 4 show Embarrassing Bodies, for the defamatory tweet sent to his 300,000 followers.

Arlene Foster told students she plans to “keep talking about social media” once she leaves office.

“I haven’t had much time to think about it. But I do hope to keep talking about social media, the harms it does, and the problem with anonymous abuse,” she added.

“People say things on social media that they wouldn’t say on the street, and I am very concerned about it. The government in Westminster is looking at reforms, but I think we need to go further – I would hope to use my skills and experience as part of this.”

Meanwhile, the Ulster Unionist deputy leader Robbie Butler has said he has had conversations with a number of elected representatives suggesting they wish to defect to the UUP.

While he did not wish to say how many people he had spoken to, simply telling the BBC’s Evening Extra programme “it could be double digits”, Mr Butler added: “Everybody will think it is just DUP councillors but that’s not the case.

“I have had two conversations within 36-hours with a number of other elected reps who aren't DUP reps, who are incredibly interested in what we are doing,” he told the BBC.

“I noticed Edwin’s speech last night was littered with the typical DUP rhetoric which is incredibly disappointing when actually what I think they should be doing is focusing on their internal problems to give that stability that their party needs which transfers into good government.

“Whether it is internal politics of Northern Ireland or whether it is that relationship in Westminster, with the EU or even America we have seen over that over this past four or five years, the DUP have burnt literally every bridge that was there, at the cost of not just unionism but Northern Ireland PLC.”