Arlene Foster voices concerns to Brandon Lewis over Shankill bomber shop fracas

First Minister Arlene Foster has raised concerns over a video of convicted IRA murderer Sean Kelly having to be physically restrained whilst holding an iron bar at a shopping centre with the Secretary of State.

It's also understood the matter will be addressed at the next meeting of the Policing Board, with questions being asked over whether Kelly, who was released as part of the Good Friday Agreement, had breached the conditions of his release.

The footage, which has now been seen thousands of times on social media, showed Kelly being restrained by passers-by outside the Eurospar at the Flax Centre in Ardoyne on Saturday.

Kelly was convicted of the IRA's 1993 bombing of a Shankill Road fish shop which killed nine people, including two children.

Shankill bomber Sean Kelly during the incident at the Flax Centre Eurospar

More than 50 others were maimed in the no warning blast, for which Kelly received nine life sentences.

Another bomber, Thomas Begley, was also killed in the blast.

In the footage that emerged at the weekend, Kelly was pictured wielding a stick after a customer was asked to leave the Eurospar.

Several men and women restrained ex-IRA prisoner Kelly, who was in an agitated state.

Among those calling for his return to prison were families of victims of the Shankill bombing.

A statement, which was signed by the families, said: "It has been almost 27 years since Sean Kelly and the Provisional IRA murdered our loved ones on the Shankill Road in October 1993.

"Twenty-seven years on, and we see Mr Kelly clearly intent on inflicting injury to another member of the public.

"We therefore call upon the Secretary of State to revoke Mr Kelly's licence and return him to prison."

Justice Minister Naomi Long said that she had reported the incident to police after seeing the footage, who said they are now investigating the incident.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Police are aware of a video posted on a social media platform on Saturday, May 2.

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident has commenced. Enquiries are continuing."

North Belfast DUP MLA William Humphrey has asked the police to carry out a thorough investigation.

"I have spoken to my party colleague Mervyn Storey who will be raising this incident at the Policing Board and our party leader has also raised it with the Secretary of State," he said.

"Sean Kelly was convicted of murdering nine people in the IRA bombing at Frizzell's fish shop in 1993. His subsequent release from custody on licence imposed stringent conditions on him regarding his future conduct.

"This video shows him having to be forcefully restrained during an altercation at a shopping centre.

"This calls into question whether he has breached the conditions of his release.

"This incident has caused great distress to the families of his innocent victims.

"I join with those family members who have called on the Secretary of State to consider revoking Sean Kelly's licence and to return him to custody.

"After all, he was sentenced to nine life sentences in 1995 for an outrageous crime.

"He should have always been in jail."

In 2013, Kelly publicly apologised for the slaughter, although this was rejected by the families.

Sinn Fein used Kelly to canvass in North Belfast for John Finucane ahead of the General Election last December.

It was reported the convicted bomber had been seen erecting election posters and distributing leaflets.

Mr Finucane went on to oust long time DUP MP Nigel Dodds from the North Belfast seat.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald rejected DUP criticism at the time, insisting Kelly, who was convicted for his part in the 1993 bomb, was a supporter of the peace process and had expressed regret over the attack on the fish shop, which killed nine Protestants.