Arlene Foster welcomes British and Irish leaders to Fermanagh to discuss Covid-19 recovery

That's life, Arlene Foster's 'local' political career comes to an end. Pic: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Outgoing First Minister Arlene Foster has welcomed UK and Irish political leaders to “wonderful Fermanagh” as she hosts a British Irish Council summit meeting.

Friday’s BIC summit is the first non-virtual leaders’ gathering since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove and Taoiseach Micheal Martin were among politicians attending the event at the Lough Erne Resort outside Enniskillen.

The heads of the devolved UK governments and Crown dependencies, such as Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man, are meeting to discuss a wide range of issues, with Covid recovery expected to top the agenda.

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill pictured with Senator John John Le Fondre, Chief Minister of Jersey, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Michael Gove, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Howard Quayle, Chief Minister of the Isle of Man. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney are also attendance.

The meeting will be Mrs Foster’s last major political event as leader of the Stormont Executive.

The former DUP leader will step down as First Minister next week after 18 months in the role following the resurrection of the Stormont Assembly in January 2020.

Speaking ahead of the discussions in her home constituency alongside deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Mrs Foster said: “I am just really pleased that we can have this British Irish Council in person.”

Ms O’Neill added: “We’re absolutely delighted to be hosting the BIC meeting here today and it is absolutely brilliant to see people in the place and have face to face conversations again.

“We have a lot to talk about with Covid recovery, we are struggling with the same challenges, our society are all facing the same challenges, so it’s really important that we learn from each other and plan for the future.”

On Tuesday, Mrs Foster’s successor as DUP leader Edwin Poots confirmed Paul Givan as his party’s nomination to replace Mrs Foster as First Minister.

Her resignation will trigger a process that will require an Assembly vote on both Mr Givan’s nomination as First Minister and Michelle O’Neill’s renomination as Sinn Fein deputy First Minister.

Mrs Foster has said she may carry out further engagements over the weekend and hopes to make a final statement in the Assembly on Monday before leaving her position as First Minister.