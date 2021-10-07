Arlene’s new job: women’s magazine columnist

Former First Minister Arlene Foster is pushing ahead with her journey from politics to media personality with a new column in Local Women magazine.

The former DUP leader, who is also a regular presenter on GB News, will see her first column for the monthly magazine published this Friday.

Reflecting on her recent journey, Mrs Foster writes: “The last time you read about me in Local Women Magazine was when I was being interviewed about my role as First Minister.

“A week is a long time in politics and all of that, so here I am as your new columnist.

“I’m hoping to bring you my take on some of the big stories affecting women not just here in Northern Ireland but across the world, and so much has been happening it’s difficult to know where to start.”

Managing editor of the magazine Kim Kelly said the formidable Fermanagh woman was an obvious fit and had always been popular with readers.

The decision to go with a column in the local magazine is an indication of the direction Mrs Foster sees her career going when she steps away from politics full time.

DUP press officer Deborah Erskine will replace the former party leader as MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone when she officially retires from politics later this month.

The column also touches on serious global affairs, such as the plight of women in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops earlier this year.

“When we think of violence against women in Northern Ireland and how we are committed to stamping it out, we should also think of our fellow women in places like Afghanistan and do all that we can to highlight their plight,” she said.

Ms Kelly added: “Arlene is probably one of the best known and most influential women in Northern Ireland and has a lot to say about issues that affect women here and across the world.

“I think people will see a warmer and wittier side to Arlene now that she has stepped away from politics, and we are excited to see what she will bring to Local Women.”