Armagh and Mid Ulster retain highest new infection numbers

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon saw the highest number of new Covid-19 infections in Northern Ireland across the last week of January.

The neighbouring Mid Ulster council district was close behind.

According to Department of Health figures, there were 464 new cases of the infection in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon on January 24, which had dropped to 357 on January 30.

Infection rates across Northern Ireland

Mid Ulster had 409 on January 24, which dropped to 330 on January 30.

Comparatively, the next highest was Newry, Mourne and Down with 211 new cases on January 30.

Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said there has been a sustained prevalence in those districts but said it can be reduced.

He pointed out that Derry and Strabane at one point had the highest infection rate in the UK, but on January 30 the area had the lowest number of new cases in the region (100).

“It can be done, it is falling in Mid Ulster, in Armagh, Craigavon and Banbridge but not fast enough,” he said.

“Whilst some of that can be explained by local clusters, and clusters can occur in a variety of settings, it isn’t all and we need to ensure that everyone in those communities along with the local government are working to address that.

“Despite looking at all the data, we have no clear explanation why that’s occurring at this time, although we will continue to examine the data and if there is opportunities to intervene or indeed if there are further interventions we need to consider in those areas then we won’t hesitate to advise of that action to ministers or local councils.”